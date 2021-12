SLIDELL, La. — Citizens in St. Tammany Parish will be able to vote on whether they want a casino near Slidell. Opponents challenged the constitutionality of the proposition to try to stop it, but the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Monday any legal action over the proposed Camellia Bay Resort and Casino would have to come after the election if it passes. Now with early voting underway, campaigning on both sides is heating up. Commercials, flyers, billboards, and signs are impossible to miss across St. Tammany Parish.

