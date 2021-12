Read part II of this series here. The telecommunications industry is marking the 50th anniversary of the invention of low-loss optical fiber, marveling at the amazing progress in optical transport technologies and their revolutionary impact on people's lives. However, much of the rest of the world takes "bandwidth" for granted, as they do the air we breathe and water we drink, and continue to consume the bandwidth provided by optical transport at an exponential rate, assuming that more bandwidth will always be available.

