Premier League

Tottenham enhance top-four aspirations with routine victory over Brentford

By NewsChain Sport
 1 day ago
Tottenham put themselves back in the race for the top four with a 2-0 win over Brentford which extends their unbeaten Premier League record under Antonio Conte.

A first-half own goal by Sergi Canos and Son Heung-min’s second-half strike earned the victory which moved them into the top six, just two points behind West Ham with a game in hand, though Arsenal’s game with Manchester United had not finished.

Conte said that the Spurs job was his biggest challenge, but with two wins and a draw from his three games in charge, things are beginning to look up.

Keeping a clean sheet and playing with a clear structure, it was a good night for Spurs, blotted only by Harry Kane’s failure to register again.

The England captain has scored just one goal in 12 Premier League games this term and again spurned a chance he would have been expected to net.

Brentford, who had taken points off Liverpool and Arsenal this season, were never really in the game and have lost five of their last seven league games.

After Sunday’s trip to Burnley was called off an hour before kick-off due to heavy snow in Lancashire, Spurs had been stewing on the embarrassing Europa Conference League loss to Slovenian minnows NS Mura for a week.

They were keen to start on the front foot and could have opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes as Kane played in Lucas Moura, but Alvaro Fernandez was equal to a fizzing shot at the near post.

It did not take long for them to break the deadlock, though there was some fortune involved.

Son sent in a wicked cross after a short corner that Pontus Jansson headed against team-mate Canos and the ball flew into the net.

Tottenham continued to look the more threatening team and only a fine stop from Fernandez, who got a strong hand to Son’s 20-yard shot, stopped them extending the lead.

The Bees goalkeeper was also busy from the resulting corner as he stopped Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s shot with his face.

Spurs had a chance to double their lead early in the second half but Kane’s struggles in front of goal continued as he shot straight at Fernandez when he would have been expected to bury it having been played through by Oliver Skipp.

The important second goal eventually came in the 65th minute, courtesy of a lightning-quick counter-attack.

Kane sent Sergio Reguilon free down the left and his ball across goal was perfect for Son to tap in his first goal since mid-October.

It was his 75th Premier League goal for Spurs and it killed the game.

Brentford searched for a way back into it and Ivan Toney forced Hugo Lloris into a save with his feet but Conte’s side saw it out with ease.

Related
Telegraph

Antonio Conte fires top-four warning to rivals after Tottenham come from behind against Leeds

Leeds the better side before the break, taking a well deserved lead into half-time. Spurs transformed in second half, dominating the match and completing comeback. In the 88th minute with the game lulled, the crowd quietened and Tottenham apparently heading towards a win Antonio Conte turned to the home fans and furiously demanded some noise. A lot of noise. He got the response he wanted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Antonio Conte
tothelaneandback.com

Four Championship clubs in ‘contact’ over loan move for 20-year-old Tottenham starlet

Transfer News: Dilan Markanday of Tottenham Hotspur attracts interest from Championship clubs for a loan deal. According to FootballLeagueWorld (h/t StokeonTrentLive), Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dilan Markanday has interest from several clubs in the Championship for a loan transfer. He has earned himself a name following his excellent performances in the youth division.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford Preview: Assuming the weather holds up

Tottenham Hotspur had to sit on its embarrassing 1-2 defeat against Mura a little longer, as last Sunday’s match against Burnley was postponed due to snow. While the conditions were certainly not ideal for football, having to make up the fixture later on is not an appealing situation, especially as the club enters the busy festive period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Tottenham playmaker Lo Celso back after Brentford clash

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has delivered an update on Giovani Lo Celso's injury situation. The midfielder is one who Conte would like to rely on, but the all-action star missed his side's clash against Leeds United, while he was not in the team for the postponed game against Burnley either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford: Match thread and how to watch

After missing Sunday’s match due to snowy conditions, Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action Thursday against Brentford. The newly promoted side are doing the best of the three clubs up from the Championship, currently sitting in 11th place while Watford and Norwich are near the relegation zone. Spurs, currently in ninth place, can make up some ground on the Champions League spots with a victory and a match in hand thanks to the postponement of the Burnley match.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Tottenham#Arsenal#Spurs#Europa Conference League#Slovenian#Ns Mura
90min.com

Tottenham vs Brentford: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham host Brentford on Thursday night, as Antonio Conte takes charge of his fifth games as Spurs boss. The Italian had started fairly stably, winning twice and drawing once in his first three outings - even if the performances weren't all that rousing. However, his side must bounce back from an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Slovenian outfit NS Mura in the Europa Conference League last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Tottenham 2-0 Brentford: Player ratings as Spurs down Bees

From Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Spurs continued their push for a top four place under Antonio Conte with a 2-0 win at home to Brentford on Thursday. Conte's men struggled to impose themselves after taking an early lead, but improved in the second half. The first chance fell Spurs' way after five minutes with Harry Kane releasing Lucas Moura, and his near-post shot was pushed behind by Alvaro Fernandez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham bounce back from European embarrassment to move up to sixth as a Son Heung-min strike and Sergi Canos own goal secure a much-needed win over Brentford for Antonio Conte's side

When Antonio Conte branded Tottenham his biggest challenge he then digressed to talk in depth about the need for foundations and a strong base. The instinct of most coaches when presented with a riddle such as Spurs is to start at the back, where organisation might produce something akin to progress while trusting that there is enough talent up front to deliver goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Tottenham vs Brentford player ratings as Tottenham capture a home win hammering Brentford by 2-0 at full-time

Tottenham vs Brentford: Tottenham faced Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in Matchday 14 of Premier League. Brentford gifted Spurs with an early lead as they scored an own goal in the first half. Son converted the 2nd goal for Spurs giving them a surety of 3 points. Spurs attack had been tremendous & they provided a hard time to Brentford defence where the goalkeeper had to put most of the effort going for the saves. The whole Spurs team took the attacking to a different level going for continuous attacking effort.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paris Saint-Germain's Aminata Diallo arrested for allegedly hiring men to attack teammate Kheira Hamraoui

A soccer player in France was arrested this week after investigators say she orchestrated a violent attack on one of her teammates. Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain, was arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with an assault on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui that took place last Thursday night. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, Hamrouai was attacked by two men wearing balaclavas as she arrived at her home.
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford. Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte revels in first home win and vows to inject 'all my passion' into Tottenham and 'fight' to close gap on Premier League top four

Antonio Conte says he wants to inject Tottenham Hotspur with his passion after the Italian coach turned cheerleader during his victorious first home game in charge yesterday. Conte called on the supporters to start making noise towards the end of this match when, with Tottenham leading 2-1, the stadium was too silent for his liking. They responded to his request and at full time, the Tottenham manager celebrated wildly with his coaching staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Corinthians boost top-four hopes with 2-0 win over Santos

SAO PAULO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Jo scored one goal and made another as Corinthians beat state rivals Santos 2-0 on Sunday to boost their chances of a top-four finish in Brazil’s Serie A and halt Santos’ mini revival. The former Brazil striker got the opener two minutes into the...
SOCCER
