ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“Animal” Homeless Florida Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of 14-Year-Old Ryan Rogers

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoNGb_0dCZx00H00

A homeless man was arrested on Wednesday after stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death in what police say was a random act of violence.

Semmie Lee Williams Jr. 39, a “homeless drifter” is in custody and charged with the stabbing death of Ryan Rogers on November 15th.

According to an affidavit, Rogers’ autopsy revealed that he had been stabbed numerous times in the head and face and his cause of death was stab wounds.

DNA evidence from a pair of headphones found near Rogers’ body was entered into a database and provided a positive match to Williams, police said.

Police said they located Williams in Miami and found DNA belonging to Rogers on a bloody bandana.

The homicide was a “completely random act,” Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon said in a press conference Tuesday morning.

He described the incident as an “innocent child victim having a chance encounter with a very violent criminal.”

Shannon described Williams as “an animal who probably shouldn’t be out on our streets” and thanked the public officers and investigators who “removed a very dangerous monster from our street” in the Tuesday morning press conference.

Rogers left his house on his bike on Nov. 15 around 6:40 p.m. local time and was reported missing later that night by his mother when he didn’t return home. His body was found the next day on Central Boulevard near an I-95 overpass, police said.

On November 25, police ruled Rogers’ death a homicide and announced a reward for information linked to it.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder with a weapon and was presented in court Thursday morning, where he was denied bond.

Williams was previously convicted for domestic violence, battery, and aggravated assault.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Arrested On Thanksgiving, Shooting Her Front Door Then Leaving Baby Home Alone

C’mon Mom, really? A Florida woman has been charged after shooting a bullet into the front door of her home then heading to a bar, leaving her baby in the crib home alone. According to deputies, on Thanksgiving night, a call came in from a concerned woman who had gone to check on 37-year-old Victoria Hidalgo and saw a bullet lodged in the front door.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
City
Miami, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Domestic Violence#Lee Williams#Murder#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Arizona Cop Fired After Shooting 61-Year-Old Man In Wheelchair 9 Times

An Arizona police department fired an officer Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a man in a wheelchair after he produced a knife. In a video of the incident released by police, Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appears to shoot Richard Lee Richards, a 61-year-old man in a wheelchair, nine times as Richards attempted to enter a Lowe’s hardware store. Remington was been alerted to Richards’ presence by a Walmart loss prevention employee who alleged that Richards stole a toolbox for the store, according to police.
ARIZONA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

42-Year-Old Lakeland Man Killed In Crash On Kathleen Road

LAKELAND, FL. – The Lakeland Police Department is currently investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Kathleen Road. On Monday, November 29, 2021, at approximately 9:43 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a single vehicle near the 1000 block of Kathleen Road. According to reports, just prior to the crash, a Hyundai sedan was traveling northbound on Kathleen Road.
LAKELAND, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
87K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy