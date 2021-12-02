ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dance the Night Away in These Holiday Party Heels From Zappos

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago
Rockin’ around the Christmas tree! The holidays are finally here, and we’re ready to celebrate. Let the festivities commence! But before we mix and mingle, we need to figure out the perfect party outfit, and no luxe look is complete without a killer pair of heels! We adore a comfy pair of sneakers, but we want to elevate our ensembles — literally.

Step up your winter wardrobe with these stylish stilettos from Zappos. They’ll elongate your legs and put a spring in your step so you’re one inch closer to the mistletoe. Strut into the holiday season with these stunning heels.

These Glitter Pumps

Shine at your next holiday party in these sparkly shoes. One shopper called these block heel pumps “wonderful — comfortable and elegant.”

These Pointed Toe Pumps

Featuring a pointed toe and stiletto heel, this classic pump is a closet staple. While the top-rated heels are available in 14 different colors, we’re particularly partial to the silver mesh option for a special occasion. “These shoes are amazing!” one shopper gushed. “Beautifully styled and unbelievably comfortable given the heel height.”

These Sparkly Kitten Heels

Stand out at a formal function with these comfortable kitten heels, featuring buckle closure and a pointed toe. “I am a woman who used to avoid heels at all costs. But someone recommended these shoes to me, and I can’t believe I found a pair that was comfortable enough to wear all day,” shared one shopper. “I received lots of compliments. The heel is high enough to be stylish, but low enough to not feel like you are falling over.”

These Metallic Glitter Stilettos

Go for the gold or sparkle in silver with these gorgeous metallic heels. “Love these,” gushed one customer. “They are sparkly, inexpensive, and so much more comfortable than you’d think they are!” Score.

These Bow Pumps

Wrap your holidays up in a nice bow with these festive pointed toe pumps — available in black, blush, navy and silver. One shopper said, “These are so cute! Comfortable for heels.”

