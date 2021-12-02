ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks grab road win versus Pacers as Young enjoys fifth straight 30-point game

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks resumed their winning ways on the road as they toppled the Indiana Pacers 114-11 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday...

Hawks beat Thunder for fifth straight victory

Trae Young scored 28 points to help the Atlanta Hawks extend their winning streak to five games with a 113-101 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Young was 8-for-19 from the floor, including five 3-pointers, and went 7-for-7 at the line to extend his streak of made free throws to 24. He added six assists.
LaMelo Ball, Hornets edge Pacers for 5th straight win

LaMelo Ball used a big first half on his way to 32 points as the Charlotte Hornets won their fifth game in a row, beating the visiting Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night. Ball shot 12-for-22 from the field and also had 11 rebounds and eight assists. Gordon Hayward had...
Domantas Sabonis
Malcolm Brogdon
Trae Young
De'andre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Cam Reddish
Young scores 31, Hawks beat Spurs for 6th straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 for their sixth straight victory. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points and John Collins added 15 in helping Atlanta to just its second road win this season. Clint Capela finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Bryn Forbes had a season-high 23 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio. The Spurs were facing their second straight opponent on an extended winning streak. Phoenix beat San Antonio on Monday for its 13th straight win.
Key Points: Trae Young Leads Hawks To Victory Over Thunder

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kevin Huerter scored 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Clint Capela scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. John Collins scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Danilo Gallinari scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds, and...
Hawks top Titans for 3rd straight win

Columbia Basin defeated Tacoma by a score of 96-69 on Tuesday evening. Tyler Kurtz lead all scorers with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Three other Hawks crossed the 10 point mark in another balanced effort. In their first test of the regular season, CBC came out and dominated the 2-0...
Hawks win sixth straight, defeat Spurs 124-106 on the road

The Atlanta Hawks went into San Antonio with a five-game winning streak, and looking to extend it to six by the end of the night. They completed the mission, beating the Spurs 124-106, getting their first road win since October 27th. The Hawks played mostly from behind to start the...
Hawks SF Cam Reddish Will Be Game-Time Decision Tuesday Vs. Pacers

Atlanta Hawks small forward Cam Reddish will be a game-time decision on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers due to a left wrist sprain, per Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer. After being limited to just shooting at team practice on Tuesday, it’s difficult to know exactly whether Reddish will truly be...
Hawks notch second road victory of season, sixth straight, in win over Spurs

Coming off of a successful five game home-stand — having lost six in a row previously — the Atlanta Hawks returned to the road where they won their third straight game in San Antonio triumphing over the Spurs 124-106 on Wednesday night, running their winning streak to six games. Trae...
Myles Turner's Status For Hawks-Pacers Game

Turner had been questionable with an illness, and was coming off of missing their last game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, which was a loss. In Turner's absence on Monday, Domantas Sabonis grabbed 25 rebounds. The Hawks come into the game with an 11-10 record and the Pacers...
Trae Young continues scoring binge as Hawks defeat Pacers

Trae Young scored 33 points, his fifth straight game with 30-plus, and the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday. The victory was coach Nate McMillan's 700th career win. Young was 13-for-27 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and added 10 assists and eight rebounds. The Pacers...
Top Five Plays from Hawks Win Over Pacers

Last night I wrote that Wednesday wasn't shaping up well for the Hawks. No Bogdan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, De'Andre Hunter, Onyeka Okongwu, or even their head coach Nate McMillan. Despite operating with a skeleton crew, the Hawks stole a game from the Pacers in Indiana. We have a tendency to...
Young's free throws leads Hawks past Pacers 114-111

INDIANAPOLIS — Trae Young made two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the game to help the Atlanta Hawks fend off the Indiana Pacers 114-111 on Wednesday night. Pacers rookie Chris Duarte came up with a steal late in the game, but was unable to convert a contested layup. Young was fouled and made the final two of his 33 points.
Hawks escape with win over Pacers

The Hawks (12-10) nearly gave the game away at the end, but escaped with a 114-111 win in Indiana Wednesday. Next up, the Hawks will host the Sixers Friday. 1. Even though Nate McMillan wasn’t there in person, this technically gives him his 700th career win. He’s fourth in wins among active head coaches behind Gregg Popovich (1,316), Doc Rivers (1,003) and Rick Carlisle (845). But, assistant coach Chris Jent actually coached this game, with McMillan isolating out of caution (he came into contact with assistant coach Jamelle McMillan, who entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols earlier Wednesday, and even though he returned a negative rapid-response test, he wanted to be extra cautious). This also gave the Hawks a win against former coach Lloyd Pierce, who is now an assistant for the Pacers.
Game thread: Hawks at Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night Join us on Twitter and in the comments to discuss all of the action.
