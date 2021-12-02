ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

School shootings: Install metal detectors

Re: “Michigan 15-year-old charged in Oxford High School shooting” [Dec. 1, Nation]:. Another school shooting, and I once again find myself asking why school districts don’t install metal detectors...

97.9 WGRD

Chilling Video Of Oxford High Students Interacting With Shooter

The shooter attempted to gain access to a locked-down classroom by telling students he was with the Sheriff's department. The students weren't buying it. Law enforcement officials in the suburban Detroit city are crediting Active Shooter training at Oxford High School for keeping Tuesday's death toll low. Three people were...
2 Injured In Shooting At Hinkley High School In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Department is responding to a shooting with injuries at Hinkley High School in Aurora Friday, which has put the high school on lockdown. According to the Aurora PD post, two people were shot in in the parking lot of Hinkley HS at 1250 S Chambers, and both gunshot victims were taken to the hospital.
State
Michigan State
School shootings compromise security and privacy

From tragedies such as the Columbine and Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings, to almost-tragedies such as the student at University of Central Florida who planned to kill his peers, it is clear that the issue of school security is not only a hot topic but one that reasonably presents concern about safety in schools.
Police: Student Made School Shooting Posts

Lafayette Police Department arrested a Tecumseh student late last night. Investigators believe she's the person behind two Snapchat accounts threatening a shooting today at Tecumseh and naming several students as targets.
Community leaders want metal detectors, more mental health resources in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Community leaders, parents, and students are calling for a change when it comes to safety and security in Springfield District 186 schools. This comes after Wednesday’s fatal stabbing of student Pierre Scott outside Lanphier High School. Teresa Haley, the president of Springfield's NAACP, says she wants...
Schools cancel classes due to threats; school shooting

(AREA) – Schools across southeast Michigan have been receiving what police called a “tidal wave” of copy-cat threats via social media, in light of Tuesday’s shootings in the Oxford school district. As a result, all schools in Oakland, Genesee and Tuscola counties have closed for the day Friday. Additionally, a...
Girl arrested in Lafayette school shooting threat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department arrested a middle school girl in a school shooting threat. On Nov. 21, police were alerted to a shooting threat to Tecumseh Junior High School that was supposed to happen Monday. Police found two posts from two Snapchat accounts that listed several students...
Guest Commentary | A case for metal detectors in schools

During my tenure at the Chicago Public Schools, I helped finance the funerals of well over 100 students who were killed in the community but we never had a gun fired in a school. The metal detectors in the high schools and middle schools and the wands had much to do with that, along with the school security.
15-year-old charged in Michigan high school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school, authorities said Wednesday, revealing that his parents were summoned just a few hours before the bloodshed. No motive was offered...
EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That's what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley's parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
Police investigating school shooting downstate

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)— Officials continue searching for a motive for the shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday, which left at least three students dead. Eleven people were hit by gunfire, including a teacher. A 15-year-old sophomore emerged from a bathroom at the high school early Tuesday afternoon, armed with a...
How police, schools prepare for school shootings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — There have been 29 school shootings with injuries or death this year and five have happened this month. Fifty-nine people have been injured or killed in school shootings this year. Locally, Unified Police said it has been training for a situation like this for years.
These Are the Victims of the Oxford High School Shooting

Three teenage students were shot and killed at a Michigan high school Tuesday. A fourth died of his injuries the next day. The youngest victim was just 14. The Oakland County Sheriff’s office identified the victims of the rampage at Oxford High School as Tate Myre, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14. Myre died in a sheriff deputy’s vehicle as the officer attempted to rush him to the hospital. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the teenager’s wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance. Shilling died in the hospital Wednesday of a shot to the head.
PUBLIC SAFETY

