School shootings: Install metal detectors

Three teenage students were shot and killed at a Michigan high school Tuesday. A fourth died of his injuries the next day. The youngest victim was just 14. The Oakland County Sheriff’s office identified the victims of the rampage at Oxford High School as Tate Myre, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Justin Shilling, 17, and Hana St. Juliana, 14. Myre died in a sheriff deputy’s vehicle as the officer attempted to rush him to the hospital. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the teenager’s wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance. Shilling died in the hospital Wednesday of a shot to the head.
Comments / 0