Smash Drums

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony is working on a competing Xbox Game Pass service for PlayStation according to a new report. Bloomberg says sources familiar with Sony's plans shared details of a new service code-named "Spartacus" where PlayStation owners can pay a monthly fee for access to a library of games. This is the same model used for Xbox's popular Game Pass service. Animal Crossings: New Horizons new glitch strips villagers of their clothes. Also, the new 2.0 update to Animal Crossings: New Horizons has brought new castle items allowing for players to recreate landscapes found in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and other LOZ titles. IGN and Rogue Games are partnering to produce Rogue Jam, a brand-new game jam that's offering exclusive development deals along with $800,000 in total prizes to competing indie game developers. Submissions are now being accepted between November 29 and December 31 at Rogue Jam's homepage, with finalists being showcased in a show produced by IGN in early 2022. The grand prize winner will win $500,000 to develop their game as well as an exclusive Rogue Games publishing deal. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO