ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Smash Drums

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to rock and drum hard in the unique VR...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Xbox achievements point to new Taiko no Tatsujin title ‘The Drum Master’

A brand new list of Xbox achievements has surfaced, seemingly leaking a new entry in the beat-heavy Taiko no Tatujin series. As spotted on TrueAchievements, the whopping list of 89 achievable goals snugly correlates with Bandai Namco’s recent trademark for the unannounced Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, which the publisher filed in November.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice Review

Aiko's Choice is a punchy, compact standalone expansion for 2016's exceptional tactical stealth adventure Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and that's all I really needed it to be. Across three beefy, brilliant new levels and three smaller interludes, this side story returns us to Japan's Edo period to sneak, slash, and stalk our way through expertly crafted outposts and fortresses. And these missions pick up where the already difficult original game left off in ramping up the challenge, so expect a good fight.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Paper Mario Wiki Guide

These are all the items you can find in Paper Mario for Nintendo 64 (and Wii, Wii U and Nintendo Switch). The item's effect when consumed or used in battle is listed in the right column. See also the complete Paper Mario Recipe List here, which lets you craft items.
VIDEO GAMES
rekkerd.org

Patchworx launches ZeroZero Drum & Bass for sound pack for Xfer Serum

Loopmasters has released the new Patchworx series sound pack ZeroZero Drum & Bass Serum Presets, a collection of 64 presets from heavyweight drum and bass duo ZeroZero. The pack showcases a masterful understanding of the grooves, atmospherics and low-end science that are key to making modern drum and bass music.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drumming#Rhythm Game#Drums#Vr
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

A ghast is a floating mob that will have its eyes closed and make crying noises all the time. When they die they can drop between zero and one ghast tear, zero and two gunpowder, and 5 XP points. It won’t target any mob but the player and when it finds the player it’ll open its eyes, mouth, and scream while shooting a fireball at you. They might provoke other mobs into attacking them but won’t focus on them at all.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Squirtle. This Pokedex page covers how to get Squirtle, Squirtle's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How To Get A Saddle In Minecraft

This Minecraft guide will teach you everything you need to know about finding a saddle. Saddles can not be crafted, and can only be found by exploring the world. In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about finding a saddle. Looking for something more specific? Click...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Complex

Jammer And Carns Hill Combine On Drum-Heavy Heater “Nasty”

Seemingly out of nowhere, Jammer and Carns Hill have lifted the lid on a surprise new collaboration, “Nasty”, and it’s quite a thing to behold. A relentless storm of drums set against Jammer at the height of his powers, both producer and MC are on top form on this surprising but very welcome meeting of sounds.
MUSIC
theloadout.com

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The Nintendo Switch platform-fighter features Mario, Peach, and even Sonic in epic eight-player battles. New heroes and stages are added often so the multiplayer never gets dull.
VIDEO GAMES
MusicRadar.com

The 3 best new electronic drum kits of 2021, as decided by you

Electronic drum sets are some of the most popular products on the drum market. Every year, we see kits with better sounds, greater realism and in many cases, better value for money. As drummers everywhere not only accept, but welcome electronics into their setups and utilise them for practicing, recording...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Fights in Tight Spaces Video Review

Fights in Tight Spaces reviewed by Jarrett Green on PC. Against popular thinking, the slower, methodical pace of Fights in Tight Spaces' card combat recreates that feeling of systematically dismantling a room full of goons that all the best action movies like Kingsman: The Secret Service present so well.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Make a Map

This Minecraft guide will teach you everything you’ll need to know making a map, finding a treasure map, and how to find buried treasure. In this guide, we will break down step by step what’s needed in order to make a map, as well as finding a treasure map, and buried treasure.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Game Pass Could Become a Reality - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Sony is working on a competing Xbox Game Pass service for PlayStation according to a new report. Bloomberg says sources familiar with Sony's plans shared details of a new service code-named "Spartacus" where PlayStation owners can pay a monthly fee for access to a library of games. This is the same model used for Xbox's popular Game Pass service. Animal Crossings: New Horizons new glitch strips villagers of their clothes. Also, the new 2.0 update to Animal Crossings: New Horizons has brought new castle items allowing for players to recreate landscapes found in Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and other LOZ titles. IGN and Rogue Games are partnering to produce Rogue Jam, a brand-new game jam that's offering exclusive development deals along with $800,000 in total prizes to competing indie game developers. Submissions are now being accepted between November 29 and December 31 at Rogue Jam's homepage, with finalists being showcased in a show produced by IGN in early 2022. The grand prize winner will win $500,000 to develop their game as well as an exclusive Rogue Games publishing deal. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo 5 Developer Reacts to Legendary Difficulty Speedrun

Check out this Legendary difficulty speedrun of Halo 5: Guardians by streamer distro as developer Brie Chin-Deyerle (Senior Gameplay Engineering Lead) breaks down what exactly happened during Halo 5's story in the leadup to Halo Infinite. Check out more from distro here: https://www.twitch.tv/distrotv https://www.youtube.com/c/DistroGaming.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chorus Review

I love a good space shooter, but my biggest pet peeve when playing them is endlessly circling an enemy as you try to line up a shot, chasing that target indicator at the edge of the screen until someone messes up. A few smart games have solved that issue one way or another, and Chorus’ is among the most direct: push a button and you’re instantly teleported behind your target, ready to blast them to bits. Described that way it sounds like a cakewalk, but Chorus definitely isn’t; when the pressure ramps up, even that trick and a few other god mode-like abilities might not save you. But one thing’s for sure: you’ll look pretty cool pulling them off, and the story that accompanies that action is respectable even though it threatens to drown you in lore.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battle Royale Basics and Features

Fortnite Battle Royale is one of the world’s most popular battle royal offerings. Set apart by its cartoonish visuals, unique building systems and wild availability – this free-to-play mode can be played on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC and mobile – Fortnite is a household name. Because of this, we’ve decided to create this Battle Royale Basics Guide for new and returning Fortnite Battle Royale players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Surprising Stats for Battlefield 2042, Spider-Man's Next Trilogy, and More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch-up on all the highlights from this week? Tune-in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:40 - Battlefield 2042 is One of Steam's Worst Reviewed Games 03:04 - Call of Duty Fans Reveal Why They Aren't Buying Vanguard 07:36 - Playstation Plus December Games Announced 10:08 - Halo Infinite Cheaters Have Arrived 14:31 - Tom Holland Will Be in More Spider-Man Movies 18:11 - Jared Leto Wants WB to Release the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad 2016 22:20 - Keanu Reeves on How Filming Matrix Resurrections Was Different than the Previous Trilogy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite to Add Three More PvP Modes Before the End of the Year

343 Industries is planning to release more playlists and PvP modes for Halo Infinite by the end of this year. These modes include Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All. However, they won't arrive in time for Halo Infinite's official campaign launch date of December 8. 343 community director John Junyszek...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy