A farm-to-food bank program that began as a temporary measure during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York State is now permanent. On Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation codifying Nourish NY into state law at a food distribution event in Queens. Nourish NY reroutes the state's surplus agricultural products to people who need them most through the state's food banks and also provides support for the food producers and farmers who have lost markets due to the pandemic. Hochul says the program needs to continue because demand has not gone away...

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO