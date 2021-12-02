ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State Rams Football to take on Colorado School of Mines in NCAA Division II Quarterfinals: Match-up Preview

By James Smith
 1 day ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas/GOLDEN, Colo. – For the first time in 32 years, the Angelo State football team will return to the third round of the NCAA Division II Championships. The Rams are set to play the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado as part of the NCAA Division II Championship Quarterfinals.

ASU is scheduled to depart from San Angelo’s Regional Airport, Friday, December 3rd at 8:00 a.m. after fans send the team off from the airport.

With the game being held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, let’s take a look at the match-up between the two teams.

The Match-up

History between the Orediggers and the Rams

December 4th’s game in Golden, Colorado will be the first meeting between the Rams and the Orediggers.

For CSM, this will be their first appearance in the third round of NCAA Division II Championships in program history.

This will be ASU’s second trip to the third round in the NCAA Division II Championships. The Rams reached the semifinal round (third round) of the NCAA Division II Championships in 1989, where they fell to Jacksonville State 34-16.

Current Records

Starting with the visiting team, Angelo State will enter the contest with an 11-2 record. The Rams are riding a seven game winning streak with the last loss being to the West Texas A&M on the road in Week 6, where the Rams lost 31-15 in the contest, according to Angelo Sports.

As for the home team, the Orediggers will enter the contest with a better record of 11 wins and a single loss. CSM is on a four game winning streak with their only loss was to the Colorado Mesa on the road in Week 8, where the Orediggers fell in a close contest in a 26-21 loss, according to Mines Athletics.

How the teams got here

The Orediggers, with their 11-1 record and RMAC title champions, earned the first round bye in the NCAA Division II Championship in Super Region IV. In Week 2 of the championship, the Orediggers defeated the Bemidji State in a 55-6 contest at Marv Kay Stadium in Golden, Colorado, according to Mines Athletics.

The Rams, with their 11-2 record, earned the No. 2 seed in the championship and won the two games they have hosted against Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs 48-14 in Week 1 and against Nebraska-Kearney 20-7 in Week 2. Both games were played at LeGrand Stadium in San Angelo, Texas, according to Angelo Sports.

Where Angelo State Ranks in NCAA

NCAA ranks the Rams as the No. 6 best defense overall in Division II and the third-best defense of the remaining teams in championship play, Northwest Missouri State and Bowie State are ranked above the Rams with the No. 2 defense and the No. 5 defense overall in Division II respectively.

On offense, ASU is ranked as the No. 23 best offense overall in Division II and the fifth-best offense of the remaining teams in championship play, Shepherd, Valdosta State, Ferris State and Northwest Missouri State are ranked higher than the Rams with 1, 2, 3 and 10 offense overall respectively.

Where Colorado School of Mines Ranks in NCAA

NCAA ranks the Orediggers as the No. 18 best defense in Division II and the sixth-best defense of the remaining teams in championship play, Kutztown and Ferris State are ranked higher than CSM on defense with the No. 10 defense and the No. 15 defense overall in Division II respectively.

On offense, the Orediggers are ranked as the No. 43 best offense overall in Division II and the seventh-best offense of the remaining teams in championship play, Bowie State is the eighth-best offense remaining teams in championship play, with the No. 83 best offense overall in Division II.

How to watch the game

The game will be be streaming online on the RMAC Network. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4th.

What happens next?

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the NCAA Division II Championships Semifinal game where the winners of Kutztown and Shepherd, Valdosta State and Bowie State, and Ferris State and Northwest Missouri will be reseeded.

The remaining teams will learn who their semifinal opponents will be on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Angelo State Rams Football send off & watch party

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The public is invited to join the Angelo State University campus community to give the Rams football team a rousing send off at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a release from Angelo State University on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The release states, the Rams football team will depart […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Dallas Carter runs past TLCA

SAN ANGELO– Dallas Carter breezed past TLCA to win 98-48 in the Doug McCutchen Tournament on Friday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats dominate El Paso Ysleta

SAN ANGELO— Central put together a dominant run to defeat El Paso Ysleta 92-42 in the first round of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament.
Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament, Miles Ribs Tournament set to tipoff

SAN ANGELO– The Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament and Miles Ribs Tournament gets underway on Thursday.
HIGHLIGHTS: TLCA snaps Lake View's undefeated start

SAN ANGELO– TLCA came out on fire in the second quarter and defeated Lake View 77-49 in the first round of the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament at Ben Norton Gym on Thursday.
College Football Playoff expansion talks inch forward

DALLAS (AP) — The latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff wrapped up without a resolution Wednesday as the people involved agreed to keep talking.
HIGHLIGHTS: Hawks roll over Sonora

WALL– Wall started hot and cruised past Sonora 74-12 in a non-district matchup at Hawks Gym on Tuesday.
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View improves to 5-0

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Lake View Chiefs boys basketball team stayed undefeated with the 69-43 victory over Ballinger on Tuesday night.
