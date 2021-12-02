US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;48;33;35;25;Breezy and colder;W;15;52%;25%;2. Albuquerque, NM;64;36;62;35;Mostly sunny;N;3;31%;0%;3. Anchorage, AK;10;-1;4;-3;Very cold;NNE;4;78%;4%;1. Asheville, NC;68;43;71;43;Partly sunny;NW;4;52%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;72;47;71;48;Partly sunny, warm;W;5;58%;6%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;58;45;50;41;Windy and cooler;W;19;51%;11%;2. Austin, TX;78;63;78;64;A morning shower;S;4;75%;56%;3.
