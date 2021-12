MOREAU, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an 860-acre expansion of Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County. The new lands include spectacular natural habitat along an undeveloped stretch of the Hudson River that will be known as Big Bend Point. The $1.6 million purchase of Big Bend Point was funded by the Environmental Protection Fund. This acquisition brings the Moreau Lake State Park’s total acreage to 6,250 acres, making it one of the ten largest parks in the state park system. With its proximity to both Lake George and Saratoga Springs, the park is attractive to visitors year-round as it offers ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and other winter activities.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO