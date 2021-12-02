Hochul launches 'Boost Up, New York' campaign

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of UBS Arena, which will bring the New York Islanders back home to Long Island. The new arena marks a major milestone in the overall $1.3 billion Belmont Park Redevelopment Project, which is transforming 43 acres of underutilized parking lots into a premier sports and hospitality destination. In addition to being the new home for the New York Islanders hockey team, the UBS Arena will feature concerts, live entertainment and other events throughout the year. Future phases of the Belmont Park Redevelopment Project will include a 350,000 square-foot destination entertainment and retail complex, a 250-key hotel and a community center. In addition, two rehabilitated local parks will reopen to the public in the coming months. Construction of all the project components is expected to create 10,000 jobs and generate $2.7 billion in economic activity for Nassau County.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO