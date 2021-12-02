ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hochul launches 'Boost Up, New York' campaign

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUrging New Yorkers to get their booster shot for better protection against COVID-19 √ Amidst holiday season and threat of new variant, campaign is targeted at adults across state who qualify for vaccine booster dose. √ Says all New Yorkers can help family and friends get vaccinated, boosted &...

