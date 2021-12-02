Weather Blog: Showers taper off, cold Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

Rain showers will be on and off into the evening as temperatures slowly start to fall from the 40s earlier this afternoon. Tonight lows fall into the 20s with winds breezy from the southwest, eventually turning northwest at 10-20mph. Snow showers may develop in the mountains with light accumulations possible. This is the start of a cold forecast into Friday.





Friday will feature afternoon sunshine, but that comes along with breezy winds from the northwest 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 20s lower 30s. Wind chill values will be in the teens into the afternoon. Overnight we fall back into the teens with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Into the weekend another clipper system looks to bring some light snow into Saturday before we warm up again. 40s look likely on Monday with a mainly rain event, ending as some snow by late Monday night.





Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

