ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog: Showers taper off, cold Friday

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

Happy Thursday everyone!

Rain showers will be on and off into the evening as temperatures slowly start to fall from the 40s earlier this afternoon. Tonight lows fall into the 20s with winds breezy from the southwest, eventually turning northwest at 10-20mph. Snow showers may develop in the mountains with light accumulations possible. This is the start of a cold forecast into Friday.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYO8i_0dCZuwHV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kg6uj_0dCZuwHV00

Friday will feature afternoon sunshine, but that comes along with breezy winds from the northwest 10-20 mph and highs in the upper 20s lower 30s. Wind chill values will be in the teens into the afternoon. Overnight we fall back into the teens with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. Into the weekend another clipper system looks to bring some light snow into Saturday before we warm up again. 40s look likely on Monday with a mainly rain event, ending as some snow by late Monday night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dT52L_0dCZuwHV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbjFY_0dCZuwHV00

Have a great evening!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: System Setting Up Potential Snow Event Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is expected to be quiet with slightly below average temperatures, but that could well be the quiet before the storm. A potentially significant snow system could move into the Twin Cities going into the weekend. WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that highs Wednesday should only reach into the 20s. Thursday could see a light wintry mix popping up over the eastern half of the state, though in that case there isn’t likely to be much accumulation. What O’Connor says we need to keep our eyes on is a system moving into the area Friday. At this point, it...
MINNESOTA STATE
cnyhomepage.com

Light snow Wednesday, looking ahead to unseasonable warmth

Wednesday’s storm will have a minimal impact on CNY. Occasional, light snow is possible with a dusting to an inch or two at most possible. A quick burst of lake effect snow will be possible Wednesday night before the pattern turns quieter for the end of the week. A brief...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey 101.5

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Taper#Wind Chill#Nexstar Media Inc
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning.
CHICAGO, IL
94.5 PST

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Washington

Light Snow, Rain Mix Expected Wednesday

A mix of light snow and rain is expected to move in overnight, but Storm Team4 says snow lovers shouldn't get too excited about this forecast. There might be a few flurries by 7 a.m., and the best chance for snow is during mid-morning. Storm Team4 said you might have...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Scattered showers through Wednesday morning

RADAR CHECK: It is a cloudy and cold day for Alabama temperatures are only in the 40s over the northern third of the state. Radar shows a few scattered showers over the central counties moving eastward, north of a stalled cold front not far from the Gulf Coast. Showers will increase statewide late tonight and tomorrow morning as a wave of low pressure rides along the front.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
local21news.com

Wednesday is a Weather Watch Day, with early snow showers

An area of low pressure will be forming to our South for early Wednesday, and while it does look cold enough for snow the current track and strength of the system does not support much snow for our area. Be ready for some early snow showers that will bring little more than a Coating in most spots, while isolated areas to the north and west could see about 1" of accumulation. Timing is the biggest issue as this could lead to some slick spots specific to the Wednesday morning commute.
HARRISBURG, PA
105.7 The Hawk

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The First Snow Of The Season Should Arrive Friday, 7 Weeks Late!

DENVER (CBS4) – Based on the latest weather models, confidence is increasing that Denver and much of Colorado’s Front Range will finally get the first measurable snow of the season later this week. Two storm systems on the West Coast will combine in the coming days and move east toward Colorado. The storm track should be favorable for upslope flow along the urban corridor and therefore snow around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins Thursday night into Friday. (source: CBS) At this time, accumulation is expected to be light in the metro area with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches in most neighborhoods below...
DENVER, CO
Beach Radio

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/8

WAVE 3 News - Wednesday morning, Dec. 8, 2021. Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Brian Goode. ‘Suspicious items’ reported in vacant building in Lyndon; bomb squad investigating. Updated: 9 hours ago. Multiple agencies have reported to a vacant building in the Lyndon neighborhood after contractors found “suspicious...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: The Latest Update On The Potential For Wintry Precipitation Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ Weather team has been closely monitoring the potential for wintry precipitation as we head into Wednesday. There have been some changes in recent numeric weather prediction that show a downward trend in moisture availability and overall precipitation amounts. All the models are showing a bit of very light flurries or even rain showers during the 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. time period on Wednesday. No impact is expected in the Baltimore region at this time. A very small bit of snow could accumulate on the lawns for a brief time before temperatures rise well above freezing...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s. We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35. THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Snow Could Lead Slick Roads This Afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mostly light snow showers are working their way through our area this morning with another brief chance for snow possible as we head into the afternoon. The biggest concern right now is that we may see some slick spots on area roads to start the day. Please be as weather aware as possible this morning and give yourself some extra time as you head out the door. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos High temperatures today should hit the mid to upper 30s with most of the day...
PITTSBURGH, PA
binghamtonhomepage.com

December 8 weather forecast: snow showers expected

(Wednesday, December 8, 2021) Two rounds of snow showers will freshen up the Southern Tier with a new coating of snow Wednesday. It stays chilly again Thursday before a warmup takes place into the start of the weekend. There are two disturbances moving by Wednesday. The first one has already...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Another Cold Day; Afternoon Sunshine Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another cold day. Wednesday’s temperatures start in the 20s. Skies open for some sunshine by the afternoon with temperatures climbing to the 30s. It's cold…. but not AS cold in the 20s. Wind chills in the teens for this Wednesday morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mae8QARR7E — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 8, 2021 Temperatures stay below average, but were headed above freezing for highs. There’s a better chance for rain heading into Friday as temps climb into the 50s.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots. There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s. (CBS4) A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week. Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy