Denton man arrested with 173 grams of weed at cemetery

Police arrested a 28-year-old Denton man Wednesday morning and found approximately 173 grams of marijuana inside his car.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Prairie Street — Oakwood Cemetery — around 9:30 Wednesday morning after a caller reported seeing a man drive into the area.

“The caller said that a vehicle came speeding into the cemetery and a male stumbled out of the car,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Thursday afternoon.

Cunningham, reading from police reports, said the man had parked his car straddling the road and the grass near the cemetery, and he immediately dropped to the ground to lay on his stomach near the vehicle.

She said the 28-year-old gave officers permission to search his vehicle. They found a backpack in his backseat that allegedly contained more than 6 ounces of marijuana.

He also allegedly admitted to police he had smoked marijuana before getting into his car and driving to the cemetery.

Officers charged him with drug possession and public intoxication.

The Denton Police Department relaxed some of its marijuana policies over the past few years, which has resulted in reduced arrests for marijuana possession.

Cunningham said the department typically doesn’t press charges for possession of the drug when it isn’t attached to other crimes and the total amount of marijuana found weighs less than 2 ounces.

Other reports

Intersection of Interstate 35 East and McCormick Street — Officers were on patrol early Wednesday morning when they reported seeing a driver varying their speed and failing to stay in one lane, so they pulled the vehicle over.

“The driver said that he was headed to Argyle,” Cunningham said. “While speaking to him, he slowly started sinking down in the driver’s seat until he was almost lying down, and his body had slid under the steering wheel.”

Officers conducted field sobriety tests and decided the 37-year-old was likely intoxicated.

Cunningham said the man then pulled a small capsule from his pocket and dropped it on the road. Officers asked him what it was, at which point the 37-year-old bent down to grab it off the ground.

“He grabbed the capsule off the ground and crushed it between his fingers,” she said.

Police reports didn’t indicate the man answered any officer questions about what the capsule was, and there wasn’t enough of it to recover and submit to testing.

He was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and tampering with physical evidence. Officers obtained a search warrant and transported him to a local hospital for a blood test.

700 block of South Mayhill Road — One or more people appeared to have abandoned a burglary in progress by the time police arrived Wednesday morning.

A caller tipped police off at approximately 4 a.m. that a man seemed to be stealing fiber wires and putting them into trash cans at a Denton Municipal Electric facility.

Officers found two trash cans filled with copper wire and miscellaneous items. Police reports did not list what those items were.

Police didn’t locate a culprit in the area, and a DME official with keys arrived to confirm nobody was inside the building. The total cost of the wire and items was estimated to be roughly $3,100, but the key holder didn’t believe anything was successfully stolen.

No damage to the facility was noted in police reports. Cunningham said officers were working to obtain surveillance footage Thursday afternoon.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.