Recall Alert: 115,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape Brake Defects

By Thom Taylor
 1 day ago
Ford has announced a recall of 115,000 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport and Escape models over defects with the rear brake linings. The problem can affect braking performance according to Ford. It says it is “conducting research to determine approximately how many vehicles are affected” right now. So far,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco Sport#Brake#Braking#The Recall#Bronco Sport And Escapes#Nhtsa#Automotive News#The Bronco Sport#Lincoln Corsair
Community Policy