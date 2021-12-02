Recall Alert: 115,000 Ford Bronco Sport and Escape Brake Defects

The human race has been building cars for well over a century, and while cars such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic have come close to perfect reliability, we're yet to build the indestructible car, and on that journey, there will be casualties. Mass recalls are still as prevalent today as ever, partly thanks to the introduction of more complicated technology, but sometimes all it takes is something as simple as a high-pressure fuel pump to force the recall of over 200,000 cars. That's exactly what's happening with RAM at the moment. Stellantis will be recalling 222,410 Ram Heavy Duty and Chassis Cab trucks built between 2019 and 2020 for faulty fuel pumps after an investigation revealed that this rudimentary part was causing stalling issues on the 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine.

