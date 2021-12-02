ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Solar sheds light on using the sun as energy

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 1 day ago

mntransportationresearch.org

Using Noise Barriers and Snow Fencing to Capture Solar Energy

During the past decade, MnDOT has been developing solar projects and actively pursuing cost-effective energy-efficiency measures. Among the potentially effective innovations the agency has considered is adding solar panels to noise barriers and snow fences, transforming these single-function installations to multifunction installations. The electricity generated from this practice could offset installation costs and eventually generate revenue for other purposes.
101 WIXX

Wisconsin Solar Energy Parks Hit Milestones

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) – Wisconsin’s first large-scale solar facility is proving to be an energy success as it marks its one-year anniversary. Two Creeks Solar Park in Manitowoc County has been in operation since November of 2020. WPS Spokesman Matt Cullen says the facility can generate 150 megawatts of energy.
WWLP 22News

Valley Solar explains cost-saving energy technology

(Mass Appeal) – Harnessing the power of the sun can be a very efficient, and money-saving way to lower your energy costs. Here now for a segment sponsored by Valley Solar is Mike Hempstead, President and Co-Owner of Valley Solar. This holiday season, Valley Solar is partnering with Wonderfund to...
Good News Network

Youth Hailed for Providing Renewable Energy to 10,000 People Without Using Battery, Wind, Sun, or Water

Growing up in Sierra Leone, a young man who saw a problem and was determined to fix it has been awarded international prizes for excellence in innovation. Jeremiah Thoronka invented a machine that delivers electricity to homes through absorbing kinetic energy from vehicles passing over roadways. The device powers 150 small homes, doesn’t rely on changing weather patterns, and needs no battery or external power infrastructure.
aiche.org

4th Solar Energy Systems Conference

AIChE invites representatives from academia, industry, and policy making and government organizations to participate. The conference will provide a forum for the exposure and exchange of ideas, methods and results in solar energy engineering.
Shropshire Star

AceOn switches to green energy with solar panel installation

A renewable energy and battery company is demonstrating its own commitment to helping the environment with a £20,000 investment in solar panels, which will generate green energy for its Telford production site. The installation of 80 photovoltaic solar panels at AceOn’s facility in the town is set to generate more...
The Independent

Sun sets off solar storm that could affect power grid and satellites – and create swirling northern lights

Small geomagnetic storms could hit the Earth after the Sun spat out plasma, experts have said.The minor storms could affect some equipment on Earth as well as making aurora visible in some northerly places, experts say.The coronal mass ejection unleashed by the Sun is expected to sideswipe Earth’s magnetic field, experts warned.But there is no reason to worry, despite some reports that suggest there is cause for concern, and any effects are likely to be very limited.The Met Office said that the CME will probably arrive late on Saturday or early on Sunday.There is thought to be a 30...
bizjournals

Kansas City energy firm’s $50M partnership will bring solar projects to light

Kansas City-based Influent Energy landed a $50 million financing joint venture agreement with Madison Energy Investments to fund development of solar energy projects for commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the United States. Influent Energy COO Jessica Oakley and business partner Andy Zellers founded the firm in 2018. Oakley told...
Augusta Free Press

9 reasons to switch to solar energy in Australia

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It’s no secret that solar energy is a great way to save money on your electricity bill. But did you know solar panels are also good for the environment? Solar panel installers help thousands of Australians by providing them with free solar energy. This reduces their environmental footprint and provides them with an easy way to save money on their electricity bills.
Farm and Dairy

Ohio approves four solar energy projects

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Cadence Solar Energy LLC, Juliet Energy Project LLC, Sycamore Creek Solar LLC and Marion County Solar Project LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Union, Wood, Crawford, and Marion counties, respectively, Nov. 18. Projects. The 275 megawatt Cadence...
Nature.com

A measured energy use, solar production, and building air leakage dataset for a zero energy commercial building

This paper provides an open dataset of measured energy use, solar energy production, and building air leakage data from a 328 m2 (3,531 ft2) all-electric, zero energy commercial building in Virginia, USA. Over two years of energy use data were collected at 1-hour intervals using circuit-level energy monitors. Over six years of solar energy production data were measured at 1-hour resolution by 56 microinverters (presented as daily and monthly data in this dataset). The building air leakage data was measured post-construction per ASTM-E779 Standard Test Method for Determining Air Leakage Rate by Fan Pressurization and the United States Army Corps (USACE) Building Enclosure Testing procedure; both pressurization and depressurization results are provided. The architectural and engineering (AE) documents are provided to aid researchers and practitioners in reliable modeling of building performance. The paper describes the data collection methods, cleaning, and convergence with weather data. This dataset can be employed to predict, benchmark, and calibrate operational outcomes in zero energy commercial buildings.
techacute.com

Use Smartflower to Efficiently Harvest Solar Energy

The use of solar energy has been gaining more traction the past few years for a number of reasons beyond the fact that it is environmentally friendly, such as cost-efficiency in the long run. Several companies have offered solutions to make this more available to both home and business owners, like Smartflower.
WZZM 13

Consumers Energy to add clean energy from 3 solar projects

JACKSON, Michigan — The Michigan utility company Consumers Energy says it will add enough renewable energy through three solar projects in 2023 to power nearly 190,000 homes. Jackson-based Consumers Energy says the projects in the southern-central part of the state are expected to produce 375 megawatts of clean energy. Consumers...
Augusta Free Press

Solar energy use is thriving in Shenandoah Valley homes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When it comes to the pursuit of solar energy, Virginia shines bright. The state ranked 5th nationwide for new solar installations this year. This is thanks to a slew of ambitious projects aiming to supercharge renewable energy production. While these efforts are happening all over the state, a recent co-op initiative by Charlottesville non-profit LEAP, puts the focus on the Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley regions. Both areas are hotspots for solar cooperatives, a main driver of solar installations in the state.
