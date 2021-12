It isn’t easy to buy a new SUV right now, and it may not get better for some time. Because of the ongoing chip shortage and serious supply chain disruptions, there are fewer cars and SUVs available to purchase. That means if you want to buy a new SUV this year – or you need to buy a new SUV – you’re going to be faced with spending more than you may feel comfortable spending. This is especially true if you’re buying the 2022 Kia Telluride, which is going for was more than MSRP right now. Just how much more will you pay for the 2022 Kia Telluride?

BUYING CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO