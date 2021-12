Poultry is a major part of our culinary landscape. We often eat chicken, duck, and turkey. Less common but still highly regarded poultry meats include pheasant and quail. But where is the majestic swan on the menu? According to The Takeout, it's far from the fact that swan tastes bad. Quite the opposite. Back in the Middle Ages, the swan was considered a delicacy. You could find them served up, in the middle of the table, at royal banquets and shindigs. In other words, swan meat wasn't a poor man's meal. But it wasn't until 1482 that the restriction on swan meat was made official.

LIFESTYLE ・ 19 HOURS AGO