It’s one fun looking party in King Calaway and Lainey Wilson’s new music video for ‘Good Time To Me’ — and HL has the EXCLUSIVE premiere right here!. King Calaway and Lainey Wilson have finally released the visualizer for their duet, “Good Time To Me.” HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the video for the song, which is featured on the group’s EP, Midnight, released in August. The video begins with the guys rocking out onstage in a bar to the feel-good tune. When Lainey comes in on the second verse, she saunters onstage to join them.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO