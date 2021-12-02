ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kroger, Okta rise; Dollar General, Apple fall

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Synopsys Inc., up $14.92 to $349.67. The maker of software used to test and develop chips gave investors an...

CNN

Dollar General is targeting new customers with a new store model and name

New York (CNN Business) — Dollar General has become a retail empire by building small stores in rural towns across America to attract mainly low-income shoppers. Now, the company will expand its push to win wealthier customers in the suburbs using a new store model and name: Popshelf. Dollar General...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; Kroger Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.84% to 34,649.26 while the NASDAQ rose 0.61% to 15,347.69. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.48% to 4,580.03. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,573,120 cases with around 805,000 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,606,540 cases and 469,720 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,105,870 COVID-19 cases with 615,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 263,915,360 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,245,540 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Business
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 12/3: DocuSign, GameStop, Costco

When a high-profile tech stock gets cut in half, that's going to take a lot of other stocks with it, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. And with valuations for many stocks remaining high, there could be more punishment to come in the days ahead. Investors in DocuSign...
STOCKS
Street.Com

What Is Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Ever since a disappointing earnings report, shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) have been on a downward spiral — falling by 23% in November and losing up to one-fifth of their value in the last week alone. Some of that...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Dips Over 400 Points; Marvell Technology Shares Rise Following Upbeat Earnings

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.77% to 34,373.98 while the NASDAQ fell 2.8% to 14,950.19. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.52% to 4,507.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 49,716,820 cases with around 806,390 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,615,750 cases and 470,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,118,780 COVID-19 cases with 615,220 deaths. In total, there were at least 264,609,610 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,253,110 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 1.97% to $323.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.84% to 4,538.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $26.66 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: DocuSign, Didi, Nvidia, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. DocuSign — The software stock plunged 40% after the company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance that was lower than what analysts expected. DocuSign gave a range of $557 million to $563 million, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $573.8 million. Asana —...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.14% to $306.84 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $77.49 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Are Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) are trading lower in sympathy with Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) after the companies reported their third-quarter earnings results. Asana reported quarterly losses of 23 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Hammered On Hawkish Fed, Omicron Fears; Salesforce, Snowflake, DocuSign, Xpeng In Focus: Weekly Review

The stock market rally came under heavy pressure, with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking key support levels, despite rallies on Monday and Thursday. Fed chief Jerome Powell took a more-hawkish tone, signaling that he's open to a faster bond taper. Omicron Covid fears also weighed on the market. OPEC+ decided to keep boosting output slowly as planned, despite the recent tumble in crude oil prices. Snowflake (SNOW) surged on earnings, but several other software makers dived, including Salesforce.com (CRM), DocuSign (DOCU) and Zscaler (ZS). Marvell Technology (MRVL) skyrocketed on earnings. China EV sales were strong but Xpeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) plunged amid delisting fears.
STOCKS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Dollar General Says No to Raising Prices; Apple Notes Slower iPhone Demand

In today’s top retail news, U.S. consumers plan to do half of their remaining holiday shopping online, while Dollar General executives say they don’t plan to raise core product prices in contrast to rival Dollar Tree. Also, Apple is warning suppliers that demand for the new iPhone is slower as customers postpone upgrades, and direct-to-consumer brands are expanding beyond the core products that made them famous.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Why Dollar General Stock Got Cheaper Today

Shares of modern day five-and-dime super-chain Dollar General (NYSE:DG) slipped lower on Thursday, down 3.3% as of 12:45 p.m. ET despite beating projections on third-quarter earnings this morning. Analysts had forecast Dollar General would earn $2.01 per share on sales of just under $8.5 billion in fiscal Q3. In fact,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

The Momentum Investor: Spotlight On Kroger

The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.
RETAIL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

