Children’s book illustrations exhibition to open at Woodson

Christian Robinson, Antoinette, © 2017, acrylic paint on paper. Photo courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

WAUSAU – Radiating joy, artist Christian Robinson’s playful children’s book illustrations, featured in an exhibition opening at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum, candidly address social issues while encouraging kindness to all.

“What Might You Do? The Art of Christian Robinson,” on view at the Woodson Art Museum Dec. 4 through Feb. 27, 2022, comprises his vibrant work in acrylic paint, colored pencil and collage illustrating 17 books.

Whether depicting a boy’s daydream doodles during a subway ride or the triumphs and travails of a Harlem Renaissance performer’s life, Robinson’s artwork openly addresses social ills – from making flawed assumptions about others to discrimination based on differences – all while conveying delight and hope.

Christian Robinson, Carmela Full of Wishes, © 2018, acrylic paint and collage on paper. Photo courtesy Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Robinson, a Caldecott and Coretta Scott King Illustrator honoree, also is an author, designer and animator whose artworks encourage empathy for others and valuing all.

Snow Sculpture, Jan. 29, Noon – 5 p.m.

Team USA Snow Sculptors – Mike Martino, Tom Queoff and Mike Sponholtz – inspired by Christian Robinson’s illustrations – work their winter wonders during their 32nd year creating snow sculptures at the Woodson Art Museum.

Relief-Print Exhibitions and Artist Residency Programs

Two relief-print exhibitions also will be on view Dec. 4 through Feb. 27, 2022: “American Woodblock Prints,” organized by the Syracuse University Art Museum, and “Making the Cut: Relief Prints from the Woodson Art Museum’s Collection.”

Wisconsin artist S.V. (Sue) Medaris brings relief-printing to life during an artist residency, Jan. 6-9, 2022. Bold and graphic, her prints and paintings of pets and farm animals explore the humor, drama and nuance inherent in humans’ relationships with animals.

Artist Talk, Jan. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Medaris shares stories and insights into her relief-printing process and studio practice.

Printmaking Open Studio, Jan. 7, 1-3 p.m. Drop by to observe Medaris at work and learn more about her hand-colored woodblock prints.

Woodblock Printing Workshop, Jan. 8 and 9, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. During this two-day workshop, Medaris guides teens and adults as they design and carve a block for printing on a press; these small editions of prints can be hand colored or remain monochromatic. Fee: $85, Museum members; $100, non-members; lunches and materials provided. Call the Museum at 715-845-7010 to register; scholarships available.

Featured in February

Art Beyond Sight, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m.-Noon: Individuals with low vision and blindness join museum educators for a multisensory experience of “American Woodblock Prints” and the illustrations of Christian Robinson followed by art making inspired by artwork on view.

Practical Printmaking Workshop, Feb, 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Teens and adults join curators for a playful exploration of accessible printmaking processes using everyday materials and household objects. Resulting original prints can be collaged, hand colored and layered into future mixed-media artworks. Materials and lunch provided; $50 for members; $75 for non-members. Call the museum at 715-845-7010 to register; scholarships available.

For additional details, check the events calendar and exhibition webpage.