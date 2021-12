Westlake Village-based Dole saw its stock fall 2.5% on Dec. 3 after the company revealed a big dip in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. Dole, which is dually based in Westlake Village and Ireland and is one of the largest fruit and vegetable producers in the world, saw adjusted net income drop 88.1% from a year earlier, to $3.7 million, or 4 cents per share. The company attributed the decline to weak markets in the company’s fresh packed vegetables business and inflationary headwinds in its value-added salad segment.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO