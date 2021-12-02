ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Light up the night with this discounted Energizer LED headlamp

By Mariana Best
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDaylight Savings has officially robbed us of sunlight, but thankfully there’s a nifty tool to help illuminate your way through these dark winter months. Energizer’s LED Headlamp Flashlight is on sale today for $8.99 from Amazon. Whether you’re camping, hiking, reading...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gadgeteer

ThruNite TH30 V2 LED Headlamp review – Two lights in one!

The Gadgeteer is supported by readers like you! If you buy something through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Thank you! Learn more. REVIEW: The ThruNite TH30 V2 LED headlamp is durable and versatile. It gave me more than enough light to mow safely in the dark. (Sometimes you just gotta.) It also has a ‘firefly’ mode that is .3, that’s ‘point 3’, lumens. That’s adequate light to rummage around a room with someone asleep in it and not wake them! For some reason, my wife is very LED light sensitive when I point a light in her eyes and she gives the TH30 V2 a thumbs up. When it’s in firefly mode.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Grab the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses for $70 off

The lead up to this year's Black Friday has already featured plenty of amazing gaming deals ahead of the actual day, and now Razer's Anzu Smart Glasses joins the list of items on sale, with the smart glasses going for $70 off of their original price. While they may look...
ELECTRONICS
Mirror

Light up the night

Millions of lights are brightening the night sky over Lakemont Park as the annual Holiday Lights on the Lake celebration marks 25 years. However, as the park is not immune to ongoing supply chain issues, the final elements for the light displays didn’t arrive until the first week of November.
POLITICS
makeuseof.com

Grab a Bargain and Light Up Black Friday With Govee LEDs

LED lights look amazing, don’t they? Whether they’re decorating the wall behind your TV as an immersive enhancement or simply pimping up your room, app-controlled LEDs are at the cutting edge of interior design. Holding many people back from installing LED kits is the price, but this Black Friday you...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headlamp#Energizer#Camping#Daylight Savings
People

The Casper Pillow That Makes You Drift to Sleep the 'Moment You Set Your Head Down' Is on Sale for $55

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's true: Cyber Week is quickly coming to a close, but there are still so many amazing holiday deals to take advantage of. Whether you're shopping for hot-ticket kitchen appliances or soft bedding essentials, you'll be sure to find it on sale at Amazon right now. One of the most popular bedding Cyber Week deals is on the Original Casper Pillow that has earned more than 4,400 five-star ratings and is on sale for $55.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Govee’s early Cyber Monday Deals are now live with some amazing discounts on bulbs, LED strips, light bars, and more

Give your room the RGB treatment with these amazing Cyber Monday deals on Govee’s RGBIC smart light range. The lineup includes smart light bulbs, RGB floor lamps, light bars, wall lights, LED strips, and even some interior lights for cars, all of which work with Govee’s Home app and offer Alexa and Google Assistant integration.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Dyson-like cordless vacuum is on sale for $97 for Cyber Monday

Even if you don’t have the money for a Dyson on sale, that’s OK, because some of the best Cyber Monday deals include alternatives that offer powerful suction, reliable cleaning, and more. Take this Cyber Monday deal from Walmart, for example, which drops the price of the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum down to $97 with free shipping. That’s a discount of $52 on an already well-priced cleaning tool! It features 150 air watts (AW) or 24,000 pascals (Pa), which means it has a powerful motor that produces strong suction. You can read more about that Wyze cordless vacuum and its live deal below!
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Be the life of the party with $15 off the Anker Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker

Cyber Monday might be over, but there are still ways to save out there. Grab the Anker Soundcore 3 portable Bluetooth speaker on sale for $34.99 as part of Amazon's Epic Daily Deals. This is a great low price for a speaker that normally sells for around $50 and has never had a price drop before. The sale is only good through the end of the day.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Amazon
maketecheasier.com

Pre-order an Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker for Under $50

Why wait for January 1 to start that resolution to get serious about improving your health? You can start it right now, or rather December 8, when the new Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker is officially released. At the discounted price of $49.99, you can get one for every member of your family and truly start the year out right.
SHOPPING
commercialintegrator.com

SNA Displays 10.7-million-pixel LED Lights up Manhattan

SNA Displays’ newest LED display was recently activated on the northeast corner of 42nd Street and 8th Avenue. The display was manufactured for E Walk Retail, a four-story, 200,000-square-foot hotel and retail complex. SNA Displays manufactured the two-screen digital display. According to the company, it is the largest digital display...
MANHATTAN, NY
pocketnow.com

The Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones II and other great Bose products are on sale

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon and Adorama as several Cyber Monday deals still linger on. The latest savings can be found on a nice collection of Bose headphones and earbuds, starting with the Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II that are currently receiving a 22 percent discount that translates to $50 savings for those who are interested. These wireless headphones currently sell for $179 on any of its two different color options, which include a Black and a White variant.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Wyze Cam Floodlight Review

Floodlights illuminate your property so you can see your way around at night, as well as to alert you of any unexpected visitors. The $84.99 Wyze Cam Floodlight excels in this regard, and also as a security camera, thanks to its integration of the Editors' Choice award-winning Wyze Cam V3. When the device detects sound or motion, it starts a video recording and lights up your driveway, backyard, or any other area of your property with luminous LEDs. Although it doesn't support Apple HomeKit or work with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, it's still a fantastic value for the price, and worthy of our Editors’ Choice award. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight, another Editors' Choice winner, supports voice control as well as Homekit, but costs significantly more at $249.99.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
executivetraveller.com

This Christmas, gift the sound of silence with Sennheiser

After almost two long years, the skies are calling – and you can’t wait to get travelling again for business trips, relaxing getaways and far-flung adventures. Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your travels with Sennheiser’s superb range of noise-cancelling earbuds and headphones. Of course, it’s not just about enjoying...
ELECTRONICS
NewsTimes

These top-rated Harman Kardon headphones are 76% off right now

Harman Kardon headphones are some of the best on the market, and the top-rated FLYs are currently going for a cool $190 off on eBay — that's a 76% markdown if you want to get really specific. Beyond delivering great sound, they also have a host of features so you can get a rich audio experience for the now-low price of $59.95.
ELECTRONICS
YourCentralValley.com

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
manisteenews.com

Immerse yourself in sound with these Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Music can be a point of contention. Some folks are happy to throw on a playlist to get through chores, while others need a more audiophilic approach to sound. Regardless of how you listen or what you’re listening to, these Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds offer a way to appreciate music, podcasts, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Macworld

Grab some great wireless earbuds for $32 during Cyber Monday

You can get high-quality wireless earbuds without paying an arm and a leg. These AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds have awesome sound and connectivity, and they’re on sale for $31.99 for Cyber Monday with coupon code CMSAVE20. AirBlast Pros have everything you’d look for in a pair of wireless earbuds that...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy