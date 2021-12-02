Light up the night with this discounted Energizer LED headlamp

Floodlights illuminate your property so you can see your way around at night, as well as to alert you of any unexpected visitors. The $84.99 Wyze Cam Floodlight excels in this regard, and also as a security camera, thanks to its integration of the Editors' Choice award-winning Wyze Cam V3. When the device detects sound or motion, it starts a video recording and lights up your driveway, backyard, or any other area of your property with luminous LEDs. Although it doesn't support Apple HomeKit or work with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, it's still a fantastic value for the price, and worthy of our Editors’ Choice award. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight, another Editors' Choice winner, supports voice control as well as Homekit, but costs significantly more at $249.99.

