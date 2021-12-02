ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Home Alone' house could be yours for a night

By Rachel Treisman
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Calling all fans of Christmas movie classics: The iconic house from the 1990 film Home Alone will be available to rent on Airbnb for one night only this holiday season. Up to four lucky mischief makers will be able to stay in the McCallister family's house on the night of Dec....

AFAR

You Can Now Book the Real-Life “Home Alone” House on Airbnb

The McCallisters won’t be home, but their tarantula will. The one-night stay only costs $25 (Chicago’s finest pizza included). Ready to eat junk and watch rubbish, with nobody to stop you? You can live like Kevin McCallister at the original house from Home Alone now that Airbnb has listed it on its rental platform.
Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
12 dogs, litter of puppies in need of home after owner dies

When their loving owner died on Thanksgiving Day this year, 12 dogs and a litter of puppies in Rockford were left without a home or full time caretaker. The dogs, a mix of different breeds and believed to be part wolf, belonged to a couple, Jan and Loretta Denlinger, who lived outside of Blackfoot. Jan's brother Jarred Denlinger is urgently looking for a home for all of the dogs.
‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
Deaf father shares ‘amazing’ moment toddler daughter tried ‘interpreting’ for him for first time

A father who is deaf has shared the heartwarming moment his toddler daughter “interpreted” for him for the first time.Zach, who goes by the username @oursignedworld on social media, recently shared the encounter with his hearing daughter Madison on TikTok, with the video showing the moment that the one-year-old used sign language to communicate to him that a baby was crying in a store.“I’m deaf and my daughter is hearing. This is the first time she tried interpreting for me,” Zach captioned the video.In the clip, Zach and Madison, who is holding dish sponges, are walking in a store...
We’ve Got 80+ Awesome Stocking Stuffers for Absolutely Everyone on Your Christmas Shopping List

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it will be Christmas before you know it. Here at SPY, we love looking for gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list, and we think that picking out the best stocking stuffers is something of an art form. We’re always on the lookout for fun new stocking stuffer ideas, and we think we’ve found some awesome options for 2021. Oh, the stocking stuffer. A Christmas tradition that is devilishly tough to do right. It’s one thing to get a gift, but an entirely different battle altogether when that gift has to be small enough...
'Was it alive???' See how a little girl smuggled her family pet to school

Lauren Scanlan, a mom of two living in Pennsylvania, was surprised when her 3-year-old daughter's school called her in the middle of the day. Peyton hadn't arrived alone that day, the school revealed. She had smuggled a family member in with her. "The director (of Peyton's school) called, wanting to...
Zendaya sports a golden spine — yes, you read that right — on the red carpet

From the front, Zendaya’s latest red carpet gown looked like a simple black dress with a high neck and elbow-length sleeves. The "Malcolm & Marie" star's backless dress was held together by an elaborate metal cage that looked like a golden spine with ribs fanning out to the sides. The spine transformed into twin snake heads with glittering eyes that reached up to her shoulder blades.
Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
Inside Colorado’s Last Lesbian Bar

What it takes to keep Blush & Blu afloat. In 1996, Jody Bouffard started working at a Denver lesbian nightclub called the Elle to save money for pharmacy school. But while mopping floors and cleaning bathrooms, Bouffard—whose parents kicked her out at 16 after she revealed she was gay—found family. “When Ellen DeGeneres came out, we had a watch party. The bar was way over capacity,” Bouffard says. “It was awesome to have hundreds of women in the room.” Inspired, Bouffard worked to eventually open her own lesbian-focused establishments. Today, however, Blush & Blu isn’t just her last venture standing; it’s the last remaining lesbian bar in Colorado and one of just 21 left in the United States.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

