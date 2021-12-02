Disney appoints its first female board chair

DC has gained some animation superheroes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, renowned animators, Ron Clements and John Musker, are set to join the DC Universe along with Warner Animation Group, to take the wheel on a new animated feature based around The Metal Men, of which the two have written a treatment for. The pair are known for their Disney hits including The Little Mermaid, Hercules, and The Princess and the Frog and are also set to produce the new project, while working alongside Space Jam: A New Legacy writer, Celeste Ballard. Serving as executive producer on the project will be Craig Peck and head of Warner Animation Group, Alison Abbate, will be overseeing.

