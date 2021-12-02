Disney appoints its first female board chair

Walt Disney Co. has announced that Susan E. Arnold will succeed Robert Iger as chairman of the board, the first time a woman has held the position at the company, effective December 31st. Arnold, a 14-year member of the Disney board, will look to draw upon her experience in...
CNN suspended cable news host Chris Cuomo after new revelations detailed the extent of his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, fend off allegations of misconduct. Emails and text messages show that Cuomo tried to get background on his brother’s accusers and was snooping on...
Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) board of directors has named Susan Arnold as its new chairman, the media and entertainment conglomerate said Wednesday. What Happened: Arnold will succeed Robert Iger as chairman of the board when he departs the company at the end of this year. Arnold has been on...
The company that gave us the modern pop culture princess – from Snow White to Anna & Elsa – has finally crowned a woman as chair of the board in the form of Susan Arnold. Or rather, as chair of the board. That’s how Disney’s announcement describes the role. The...
The Toronto International Film Festival announced on Tuesday the appointment of Jeffrey Remedios, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Canada, as chair of TIFF’s board of directors, succeeding Jennifer Tory. Remedios has been a member of the TIFF Board for five years; Tory held the chair role since 2016. “I’d...
Elaine Paul, the chief financial officer and vp finance at Amazon Studios, will join Lyft next year as the ride-sharing company’s next CFO.
Paul will replace Brian Roberts, who is stepping down after seven years as Lyft’s CFO. Roberts will remain with Lyft as an adviser through June 2022 after Paul begins as CFO on Jan. 3.
“Lyft has an inspiring mission, a clear vision, and incredible growth opportunities,” Paul said Thursday in a statement. “I’m thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to Lyft’s next phase of scale and innovation.”
Paul first joined Amazon Studios in 2019, where she has overseen financial...
Disney generated $933 million from on-demand purchases in 2021. A good portion of that came from UFC pay-per-view. Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) annual report provides some additional details about how its direct-to-consumer streaming services generate revenue. One area that Disney experimented more with over the past year was its Premier Access premium video on demand offering, which allows Disney+ subscribers to watch some films the same day Disney releases them in theaters.
Former Nickelodeon exec Sharon Kroll Cohen has been tapped to head up marketing for Sensical, a new streaming service geared toward kids 2-10. Common Sense Networks CEO Eric Berger, to whom she will report, announced the hire on Friday.
Cohen had previously been serving as a senior advisor to Common Sense Networks, which launched Sensical this summer. Cohen, who will be based in New York, will hold the title of vice president, marketing.
Cohen’s oversight will include content marketing, social media marketing, public relations and events, consumer insights, and user acquisition and customer lifecycle marketing. She will also oversee editorial partnership programs...
Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
This might be shocking to hear, but there’s more to the cast of Red Notice than Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Chris Diamantopoulos plays another villain in the action movie, and in talking about his recent success, he mentions that one Kurt Russell gave him some advice. While...
To most people, Ursula Burns, the former CEO of Xerox, is largely famous for two things. First, and most significantly, for being the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. And second, for her astonishing candor. "The thing I valued most about Ursula, and why I valued her participation in senior management, is that she has the courage to tell you the truth in ugly times," Anne Mulcahy, Burns's friend, mentor, and predecessor CEO, once told me.
Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December.
Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15.
The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
Two notable Marvel films from the mid-2000s were mysteriously removed from Disney Plus at the beginning of December. The two Tim Story directed Fantastic 4 films, Fantastic 4 (2005) and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) vanished like Susan Storm on a bad day. The films were made...
DC has gained some animation superheroes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, renowned animators, Ron Clements and John Musker, are set to join the DC Universe along with Warner Animation Group, to take the wheel on a new animated feature based around The Metal Men, of which the two have written a treatment for. The pair are known for their Disney hits including The Little Mermaid, Hercules, and The Princess and the Frog and are also set to produce the new project, while working alongside Space Jam: A New Legacy writer, Celeste Ballard. Serving as executive producer on the project will be Craig Peck and head of Warner Animation Group, Alison Abbate, will be overseeing.
As is typical, the weekend following the Thanksgiving stretch is a downer. And even duly so over omicron headlines, coupled with a Disney animated movie that isn’t as mass-appealing as its predecessors. Read Encanto, which is looking at a $13M estimated second weekend, -52%. That second weekend estimate is lower than the pre-pandemic second weekend takes of Disney’s The Good Dinosaur ($15.3M) and Tangled ($21.6M).
No, streaming-obsessed Wall Street analysts: This isn’t an opportunity for you to tap-dance on the future worthiness of theatrical.
This year will have one more huzzah, as reported earlier this week, and that’s Sony/Disney-MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which...
Recently, a TikTok showing off a beer stein which can be found at Disney’s Epcot theme park has gone viral, and for good reason. If you happen to be a history buff and find yourself looking for that perfect gift while at Epcot, be sure to head over to the Germany Pavillion in Epcot’s World Showcase for an unbelievable souvenir.
Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow. The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.
The Film Musicians Secondary Markets Fund, which collects and distributes residuals to union musicians who play on films and TV shows, will mark its 50th anniversary in 2022.
It’s become a financial lifeline for many musicians, from helping them to achieve financial security to being a primary income source during their retirement years.
Every July 1, the FMSMF sends checks to nearly 17,000 working musicians, retired musicians, and the beneficiaries of musicians who’ve passed away.
According to executive director Kim Roberts Hedgpeth, this money constitutes about 1 percent of the so-called “producers’ gross receipts” from the sale of a film or TV show...
DC Films and WarnerMedia have been mainly focused on the live-action wing of their cinematic universe, but that’s beginning to change as they expand. The animated “DC League of Super-Pets” is already on the way, and so is the newly announced animated film based on their property “Metal Men.”. The...
