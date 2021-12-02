ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayor Johnson introduces AAPI for Savannah

Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
 4 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

Mayor Johnson introduces AAPI for Savannah

SAVANNAH (Dec. 2) – Today, Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, introduced AAPI for Savannah, a taskforce dedicated to making the City of Savannah more inclusive for residents of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent.

"For us, this was a great opportunity to find ways to connect, have meaningful relationships and conversations, and to find ways that we can continue to make Savannah a great place for everyone to live," Mayor Johnson said. "In Savannah, we recognize our Asian population has increased from 2% to 3.8%, an increase of almost 3,000 residents, in 10 years, according to 2020 census data. Our Asian population is growing, and we have the need and responsibility to make sure that we purposefully and constantly engage."

AAPI for Savannah seeks to promote harmonious relationships among Asian American and Pacific Islander communities bridging all cultures in the City of Savannah by honoring AAPI heritages and histories through education and celebrations.

"When I think about Savannah, I think about a blended, beautiful community," said Whitney Gilliard, AAPI for Savannah chair. "Everyone I have met in the city comes from all different backgrounds. They come from all different walks of life, and when I think about AAPI, I think about harmony, unity, raising awareness and bringing in the culture to let everyone know we are truly not alone. We as Savannah are one beautiful community."

In addition to Gilliard, AAPI for Savannah members include Vandana Abrams, Michelle Adams, Mike Hostilo, Milap Patel, Lakshmi Subramaniam and Pastor Joseph Wong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pnuz_0dCZrtoN00

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Enmarket Bridge Run returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might have seen an unusual sight on the Talmadge Bridge Saturday morning as hundreds of people were running across it. The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run was back for the first time in two years because of the pandemic. Hundreds of participants came out to participate...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah mayor gives update on Omicron variant, water utility bills at weekly briefing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The White House announced Wednesday a person in California is the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The announcement of the first U.S. case comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus. Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and how effective current vaccines are against it.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor Johnson urges Savannahians to remain calm, get vaccinated amid emerging COVID variant

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson on Wednesday, urged Savannahians to remain calm amid the emerging COVID-19 variant experts believe to be more transmissible than previous variants. “We are keeping a watchful eye on the new COVID-19 variant called omicron,” Johnson said. “We’re watching and we’re not panicking. Our message remains the same, we […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Brunswick News

Johnson wins mayor's runoff in landslide

Cosby Johnson is the 60th mayor of Brunswick. Johnson got 950 votes, or 75%, in Tuesday’s runoff election to defeat Ivan Figueroa, who got 326 votes, or 25%. Less than 15 percent of the city’s 8,542 registered voters cast votes in the runoff. The two candidates advanced to a runoff...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Wong
wtoc.com

COVID relief funds proposed for Savannah housing initiatives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Housing Savannah Task force’s findings from earlier this year shows 40 percent of families can’t afford what the group calls “quality housing.”. Another data point showed families are spending a third of their income each year on it. Now, we’re learning about possible solutions the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah's budget bolsters city sanitation department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah’s proposed city budget includes $6.9 million to fund sanitation improvements. Mayor Van Johnson said this budget will finally address Savannah’s litter problem and lack of recycling resources. “It’s exciting that we are now investing in the things we say are important," said Johnson. "The council...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson touts budget ahead of public hearing Monday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson stressed the importance of passing the city’s 2022 budget proposal, claiming it would add much-needed funding to the city’s infrastructure and sanitation. City council will host the first public meeting on the $479M proposed budget at 2 p.m. and the following on Dec. 9. Johnson hopes the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
KTEN.com

One Day in Savannah: Walking Tour

Originally Posted On: https://www.aswesawit.com/one-day-in-savannah/. Only an hour and a half north of the Georgia-Florida state line, Savannah’s exit signs get little more than a passing glance. The colonial American city is sadly ignored by millions of travelers as they rush-rush-rush along Interstate 95. Maybe it’s an American thing. We so...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#Asian American#Aapi#Ii#Pacific Islander
Savannah Morning News

Building bridges in Savannah

The Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth is slated for replacement, as outlined in a story published Sunday. The state will get the funds via the recent infrastructure act. But what about that other bridge over the Savannah River? You know, the big one with the controversial name the Georgia Ports Authority wants raised...
SAVANNAH, GA
lincolnjournalonline.com

Across The Savannah

She smoked it as a kid. Said she smoked grapevines too but it was Pseudognaphalium obtusifolium, one of the everlastings, she talked about most. She and her brothers and sisters smoked rabbit tobacco. She was my mom, and Depression era kids had to get their kicks somehow. Why not rabbit tobacco? Back in her day, few country folk had heard […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

Shortage of gravestones affecting Savannah families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve seen all kinds of delays and shortages during the pandemic, now we’re adding gravestones to that list. Oglethorpe Marble and Granite says they have about 30 to 40 headstone orders waiting and they have no idea when they’ll be able to get them done. “The...
SAVANNAH, GA
Florence News Journal

Savannah Grove teacher awarded arts grant

Savannah Grove Elementary School music teacher Thomas Middleton was recently awarded a $1,256 grant from the S.C. Arts Commission to create a keyboard lab in his classroom. The project includes funds for eight digital pianos, stands, and sheet music. Middleton will also receive funds to expand his choral music library.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
bizjournals

Savannah Turner

Barringer Construction is thrilled to welcome Savannah Turner to the family! With more than a decade of experience in both the corporate real estate and non-profit sectors, Savannah is known for her natural ability to foster deep, meaningful connections between people and organizations. While working in the Charlotte and Raleigh territories, she quickly became a valued member of the extended Barringer family. Savannah joins our Business Development team in Raleigh where she will continue to build lasting relationships with clients, community partners and fellow industry members.
ECONOMY
Savannah Tribune

City of Savannah To Host Downtown Holiday Events

The City of Savannah will welcome the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 28, with the annual Christmas tree and menorah lightings. The Christmas tree lighting will be on Friday, Nov. 26, at Bull and Broughton streets. Live performances and entertainment start at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting following.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Morning News

Filling Savannah's empty stockings for 50 years

This is a column by Executive Editor Jill Nevels-Haun and Opinion Editor Adam Van Brimmer. Fifty years ago this month, a few government grinches cut funding for a program that purchased Christmas gifts for 280 Savannah-area foster children. State tax collections were slow, and the budget was facing a shortfall...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Meet winners of SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch Competition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More local small businesses earned a clear path toward success recently by winning SCORE Savannah’s BizPitch 2021 Competition. A dozen entrepreneurs pitched their business idea to a panel of judges and three were selected as winners, which will all receive $10,000 in cash and services to help them start or build their business.
SAVANNAH, GA
Jacksonville Daily Record

JaxPort gains service amid Savannah congestion

The Hudson Express container ship from Hapag-Lloyd’s European-U.S. service visited JaxPort for the first time Nov. 21 as part of the shipping company’s plan to avoid congestion at the Port of Savannah in Georgia. The Atlantic Loop 3 service will use the TraPac Container Terminal at Dames Point for the...
INDUSTRY
Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia

38
Followers
282
Post
462
Views
ABOUT

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County. Established in 1733 on the Savannah River, the city of Savannah became the British colonial capital of the Province of Georgia and later the first state capital of Georgia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy