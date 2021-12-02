ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Quarles Calls for ‘Further Calibration’ of Leverage Capital Standards

In a lengthy farewell speech today as his tenure on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors comes to a close, former Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles outlined several “further refinements to the bank supervisor and regulatory framework” that still need to be made in the near term, including further calibration...

Fed’s Quarles says regulatory overkill could stifle stablecoin innovation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Randal Quarles, the former regulatory chief of the Federal Reserve, said on Thursday that U.S. regulators may “unnecessarily” hamper innovation around so-called stablecoins if they pursue recent recommendations put forward by a Biden administration working group. Quarles, who will leave the Fed’s Board of Governors at the end...
Powell Supports ‘Consistent’ Guidance for Managing Climate Risk

While the Federal Reserve is not planning to join onto forthcoming OCC guidance for large firms on managing climate risk, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that he would be open to coordinating the other banking agencies to ensure a consistent regulatory framework around climate risk, and that the Fed could also move to issue its own guidance in the future.
Nichols Comments on Political, Cyber Risks Facing Banks

Speaking on a virtual panel at FT Live’s Global Banking Summit Wednesday, American Bankers Association President and CEO Rob Nichols addressed top risks and challenges facing the banking industry, including the shifting regulatory and policy environment. In addition to changing regulators and dynamics at U.S. banking agencies and pending policy...
Powell: Banking System Strong, Cyber Risk Remains a Threat

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told members of the Senate Banking Committee today that “the banking system is strong,” and that while “there are some issues to address in the capital markets, I wouldn’t say they rise to the level of grave systemic importance.” He did flag cyber risk as a key threat to financial stability.
UK Finance Calls for New Open Banking Standards

The U.K. should develop new open banking standards, according to a new report on open banking payments issued by the trade association UK Finance. “There are now over 2.5 million open banking payments a month compared to just 320,000 in the whole of 2018, and the recommendations in the report will help support the development of more products and services for consumers,” the group wrote.
ABA, State Associations Call for Inclusion of Cannabis Banking Bill in NDAA

The American Bankers Association and 51 state bankers associations today urged Senate leadership to include the SAFE Banking Act in the upcoming National Defense Authorization Act. The provision already was included in the House version of NDAA, which passed in September by a vote of 316-113. The associations said the...
CFPB Publishes Research on Overdraft, Fee Revenues

Three types of aggregate fee revenues—maintenance fees, ATM fees and overdraft fees—all declined in 2020, with overdraft fees seeing the greatest decline at 26.2%, according to data released by the CFPB today. In the years between 2015 and 2019, overdraft fees were increasing modestly year-over-year—about 1.7% annually, the bureau found.
DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
FFIEC Updates its BSA/AML Exam Manual

The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council today released a new section and updates to three chapters of its Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering examination manual. The updates, which regulators said should not be interpreted as new requirements or increased focus on certain areas, affect the following sections of the manual: introduction/customers...
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Taking Action Against Bank Overdraft Fees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re unhappy with your bank and often it applies fees to your account, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is stepping in to help. The CFPB is cracking down on banks that abuse overdraft fees, with plans to take action and punish banks that rely heavily on overdraft and non-sufficient fund fees. The watchdog agency says U.S. banks collected an estimated $15.5 billion in these kinds of penalties in 2019. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America accounted for 44 percent of the total. The average fee for overdrawing an account this past year was around $34. CFPB wants to stop banks from taking advantage of vulnerable customers and anyone who needs help dealing with fees can submit a complaint to the watchdog agency. To submit a complaint, head to the agency’s website at this link. This past week, Capital One became the largest U.S. bank to say they will be ditching all overdraft fees and insufficient fund fees for customers.
Quarles Says Fed Will Need to Raise Rates to Cool Inflation

A top Federal Reserve official said it was time for the central bank to prepare to raise interest rates because inflation was likely to stay above the Fed’s 2% target for longer than anticipated. Fed governor Randal Quarles, in his final public appearance before he leaves the central bank at...
Bank of Ireland fined 24.5m euro for breaching IT regulations

The Bank of Ireland has been fined 24.5 million euro for breaching regulations over its IT systems.On Thursday, the Central Bank said the fine was for failures to have the proper frameworks in place to ensure continuous service for the bank and its customers in the event of significant IT disruption.The Central Bank said deficiencies had been repeatedly identified from 2008 onwards but had only been recognised and addressed in 2015.Efforts to address the failings were completed in 2019.The five breaches of regulations took place between 2008 and 2019.Seana Cunningham, director of enforcement and anti-money laundering at the Central Bank,...
Cleveland Fed: PPP Loans Helped Mitigate Effects of Recession

Paycheck Protection Program lending helped to soften the effects of the pandemic-related recession on state-level employment growth, and had “significant” benefits overall, the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland concluded in a new research brief last week. Specifically, researchers found that during the first round of PPP lending, having one additional...
