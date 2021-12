I’m taking it easy today after getting my COVID-19 vaccine booster shot not too long after the CDC announced it was expanding eligibility to all adults over 18. Between the NFL increasing protocols and my own hosting of Thanksgiving festivities coming up, it felt like a good time to get it in. And, hey, if you use it as an excuse to lay around and watch football all day, just remember there is no problem with that.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO