Eastside Latinas share their stories in Cultural Conversations

Bellevue, Washington
 4 days ago
Courageous women featured in virtual meeting

The Cultural Conversations meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, will spotlight the stories and work of courageous Latinas on the Eastside. Four women who provide support to the Spanish-speaking and wider community will share a bit of their journeys and the why behind their work. These women elevate the voice of the community, assist with challenges and opportunities, and provide welcoming spaces.

Appearing in "Latinas on the Eastside: Courageous and Compassionate," a Zoom meeting 1-2:30 p.m., will be:

  • Teresa Luengo Cid, Spanish language services specialist, King County Library System
  • Nahyeli Mendivil, Spanish ambassador, King County Library System Welcoming Center
  • Oyuki Ornelas, Mini City Hall coordinator, City of Bellevue
  • Angie Hinojos, executive director, Centro Cultural Mexicano (pictured)

The program will feature a story presented in Spanish and the others in English. Closed captioning (English) and interpretation (Spanish to English) will be provided. Following the presentation, conversation will be in small breakout rooms, including breakout rooms for those speaking Spanish.

El programa contará con una de las narraciones presentada en español y las demás en inglés. Se proporcionarán subtítulos (inglés) e interpretación (español a inglés). Después de la presentación, compartiremos conversaciones en grupos pequeños, incluido grupos para aquellos que hablan español.

In its 12th season, Cultural Conversations has transformed relationships and perspectives among diverse women on the Eastside through education and storytelling.

For more information, to register for the virtual event and receive the Zoom link, or for accommodation needs, please contact neighborhoodoutreach@bellevuewa.gov or call 452-452-6836.

For alternate formats, interpreters or reasonable accommodations, please call 425-452-6917 (voice) or email cross@bellevuewa.gov. For complaints regarding accommodations, contact City of Bellevue ADA/Title VI Administrator at 425-452-6168 (voice). If you are deaf or hard of hearing dial 711. All in-person meetings are wheelchair-accessible.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bellevue, WA
ABOUT

Bellevue (/ˈbɛlvjuː/ BEL-vyoo) is a city in the Eastside region of King County, Washington, United States, located across Lake Washington from Seattle. It is the third-largest city in the Seattle metropolitan area and has variously been characterized as an edge city, a suburb, boomburb, or satellite city. Its population was 122,363 at the 2010 census and 148,164 in a 2019 census estimate. The city's name is derived from the French term belle vue ("beautiful view").

