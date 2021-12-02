ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Visa Stock Popped Today

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a pretty "up" day for the stock market in general, shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE:V) were up even more than most -- up nearly three times as much as the S&P 500, in fact. By the time trading closed for the day, Visa stock had gained...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#A Visa#Stock#The Wall Street Journal#Americans
Motley Fool

Why Pot Stocks Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Tilray All Had a Rough Week

Investors have turned decidedly bearish on Canadian pot stocks of late. Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Tilray were among the worst performers in the group this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Dogecoin Dropped 3.2% Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Cryptocurrencies are taking it on the chin today...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Motley Fool

Why QuantumScape and Other EV Stocks Are Dropping This Week

A wave of anxiety and volatility has hit the stock market this week amid uncertainty related to the omicron COVID-19 variant, the economic recovery, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve will start boosting benchmark interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. Growth-focused investors typically get hit hard in sell-offs, as speculative stocks lead the declines. That pattern held this week as many businesses in and related to the electric vehicle (EV) industry took outsized declines. Among them were solid-state battery company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), EV charging network operator EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), and start-up EV maker Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL). As of midday Friday, these stocks had declined as follows from last week's closing prices:
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Natural Gas Stocks Crashed This Week

EQT (NYSE:EQT): Down 8.4%. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN): Down 8.8%. Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR): Down 16%. Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK): Down 12.2%. Each of these stocks were up by double digits in just the three months through last Friday, popping alongside natural gas prices, with Comstock Resources gaining nearly 60% during the period.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why 23andMe Stock Dropped 29% in November

23andMe reported earnings on Nov. 10 with slowing revenue growth. The company is trying to pivot from DNA testing to drug development. The stock is down 34% this year. Shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) dropped 29.1% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The DNA testing and therapeutics company reported a disappointing quarterly report and likely fell victim to the sell-off in high-growth names last month.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Pinduoduo Is Down More Than 9% Today

Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are lower by 9.1% as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Friday, caught up in a sweeping sell-off of U.S.-listed Chinese companies following reports that Beijing could apply more regulatory pressure on all such names going forward. So what. Blame DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), mostly. The ride-hailing company...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DocuSign Stock Got Shredded on Friday

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of DocuSign ( DOCU -42.23% ) were...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Stock Tumbles as Cathie Wood Sells Some Shares

Shares of cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) dropped on Friday along with many other high-growth stocks. Given the amount of stocks that are down today, Coinbase is likely simply sinking with the entire stock market ship today. However, it is worth noting that popular portfolio manager Cathie Wood sold some shares in her Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK). As of 11 a.m. ET, Coinbase stock was down 7%.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Smith & Wesson Are Getting Crushed Today

The company missed Q2 2022 top- and bottom-line estimates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Dropped Friday

ChargePoint just announced a big name was added to its board of directors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's How Coinbase Could 10X From Here

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Coinbase ( COIN -6.70% ) has a number of competitive...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why StoneCo Stock Plummeted 54% in November

StoneCo reported growth in its revenue and its customer count. But the Brazilian fintech company faced profitability problems as well as economic headwinds. It has a long road ahead, but some investors are hopeful that its once-stellar profit margins will return. What happened. Shares of Brazilian financial technology company StoneCo...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy