Why Visa Stock Popped Today

A wave of anxiety and volatility has hit the stock market this week amid uncertainty related to the omicron COVID-19 variant, the economic recovery, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve will start boosting benchmark interest rates in an effort to combat inflation. Growth-focused investors typically get hit hard in sell-offs, as speculative stocks lead the declines. That pattern held this week as many businesses in and related to the electric vehicle (EV) industry took outsized declines. Among them were solid-state battery company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), EV charging network operator EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), and start-up EV maker Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL). As of midday Friday, these stocks had declined as follows from last week's closing prices:

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO