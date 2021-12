How was your 2021? Chances are it was a year that held a little bit of disappointment – after all, we all hoped that the cloud of COVID-19 would have been left firmly behind in 2020. That didn’t happen – and many of us have spent the last 12 months still juggling that work from home environment with family life, and missing the office and events we were all so used to.

