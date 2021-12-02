A Living Nativity: Drive Thru or Walk About Event

Castle Christmas at The Castle of Muskogee and The Garden of Lights at Honor Heights Park, Open through New Year’s Eve, 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. December, 2021: Celebrate the best of family holiday traditions at The Castle of Muskogee! Take a leisurely drive through the Castleton Village, which is filled with thousands of holiday lights and displays. The drive-through is FREE, and donations are gratefully accepted. Guests may also view the lights from an old-fashioned hayride or from the rail car of the festive Castle Train, both of which provide visitors with a unique experience through the Castle displays. Also in the Village area, the little ones may ride the cutest holiday ponies in town! For a taller vantage point, Cletus the Camel will be here to provide rides around the Village area. Just want to hang out and snap photos? Grab a bag of Kettle Corn and enjoy the festive environment of the Castle gates before you head inside.

