A Living Nativity: Drive Thru or Walk About Event

Castle Christmas at The Castle of Muskogee and The Garden of Lights at Honor Heights Park, Open through New Year’s Eve, 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. December, 2021: Celebrate the best of family holiday traditions at The Castle of Muskogee! Take a leisurely drive through the Castleton Village, which is filled with thousands of holiday lights and displays. The drive-through is FREE, and donations are gratefully accepted. Guests may also view the lights from an old-fashioned hayride or from the rail car of the festive Castle Train, both of which provide visitors with a unique experience through the Castle displays. Also in the Village area, the little ones may ride the cutest holiday ponies in town! For a taller vantage point, Cletus the Camel will be here to provide rides around the Village area. Just want to hang out and snap photos? Grab a bag of Kettle Corn and enjoy the festive environment of the Castle gates before you head inside.
FLB Loving Hands, Inc. in partnership with Henry County VFW Post 12180 will hold their 2nd Annual Christmas Drive Thru on Saturday, December 4 from noon until 4 p.m. There will free Treat Bags and Toys for ages 1-12 and Bike Giveaways throughout the event. The drive thru will be...
Next Saturday, McCoy True Value will be the site of the 2021 Drive-Thru Santa and Candy Cane Lane, where guests can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from the safety of their cars. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday pajamas and bring hot chocolate as well as write letters to Santa with a return address, and the Noon Lions will be taking donations for The Helping Hand of Warren County. The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10am to noon at McCoy True Value’s parking lot. Visitors should enter from 1st Street. For more information, click below.
On Saturday, November 20, Life Church of Houma will host a drive-thru food distribution providing 300 meals to residents of Terrebonne Parish. The distribution will take place in the Life Church parking lot, located at 2324 Coteau Rd. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Each car will receive one box of non-perishable ingredients and sides for a Thanksgiving meal, including: frozen turkey, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn muffin mix, stuffing, and yams.
Santa had so much fun in Brooklyn Park last year, his elves have scheduled another stop at the Community Activity Center!. If you would like to see Santa, he will be handing out December Lights tour maps and candy canes on Lions Way at the Community Activity Center, Friday, December 10, 5 to 7 p.m.!
Today on Conversations Jeremy Helmuth Lead Pastor at Central Ministries talks about their Living Nativity drive-thru. This event is happening on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. It will begin at 6:00PM and end at 9:00PM each night. It contains the gospel message starting with Isaiah’s prophecy and shows various scenes including the Nativity, the crucifixion and resurrection of the Lord Jesus—-concluding with a “heaven” scene of dancers.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Cars lined up outside the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Saturday to pick up a free meal ahead of this week’s holiday. This giveaway started as an annual Thanksgiving community dinner 23 years ago. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. SIGN UP: Breaking News, Daily...
Residents are invited to join the Town of Babylon Park’s Department, Supervisor Rich Schaffer, Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez and the Babylon Town Board as we kickoff the most wonderful time of the year with the Holiday Drive-Thru Experience at Town Hall!. Last year’s drive-thru experience was so popular that we’ve...
MANKATO — Mankato Elks members are preparing more than 600 free Thanksgiving dinners to serve during a drive-thru event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday near the rear entrance to The Loose Moose, 119 S. Front St. The Lodge is offering the hot meals to all interested community members. Turkey,...
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical. Turkey Day is almost here, and you can start celebrating with the 17th Annual Turkey Day 5K. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands Turkey Day 5L is the organizations’ largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds go directly back into the community. The event begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, November 25 at the Colonial Life Arena.
Dallas Zoo Lights Open Tonight & Run Through January 2, 2022. Dashing through the zoo, with your family in the sleigh…okay the SUV, oh what fun it is to ride along, enjoying millions of lights on display! Adding some sparkle to 2021 is this year’s Dallas Zoo Lights, presented by Reliant. This drive-thru event has grown over the years with lots of fun for the entire family. From the friendly smiles that illuminates the front entrance to the Park and Smile Reliant Holiday Village, this family-friendly event lights up the faces of all ages.
IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Irwindale Speedway & Event Center announced Monday it will open its second annual Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru on Friday. The 30-45 minute drive-thru event will run nightly at 5 p.m. from November 26, 2020, through January 2, 2021. Tickets will cost $75 per car. As families...
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s two-day drive-thru nativity experience returns Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nativity Coordinator Brenda Taylor said last year’s event was a success and hopes this year is even better. “We’ve expanded the nativity, adding some scenes we didn’t have...
It was a bright star in the sky that led the magi to find Jesus Christ two thousand years ago, and another bright star — albeit hoisted by a 100-foot crane — will lead the community to a one-of-a-kind live nativity in Boones Creek this Christmas season. The Barn at...
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting everyone to come experience the true spirit of Christmas during a live drive-thru Biblical account of the birth of Jesus Christ, December 18th, 19th and 20th, at the church on Richmond Road. This family-friendly, safe, outdoor Live Nativity will run...
Every day of the year, Longmont’s OUR Center provides food and meals for those in need. Thanksgiving was no different. Volunteers filled the kitchen, preparing turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pie and other holiday staples that were boxed up and served to-go for those driving through or walking up to the center.
ELKHART — Though it wasn’t ideal, organizers said, an annual event this year passed out hundreds of meals to families at the Matterhorn on Thanksgiving. For the second year, the restaurant, partnering with Elkhart Salvation Army and Elkhart Rotary Club, canceled the dine-in experience for their annual Thanksgiving dinner and switched to a drive-thru model, continuing their mission to provide meals to residents in need.
When we say remember the reason for the season this event is all about that. Make plans to go to the 7th Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana. This has become a Texarkana Christmas tradition and it's free. With over 100 people in costume and participating as they bring the story of Jesus' birth alive.
