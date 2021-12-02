ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi H-E-B parking spot spat leads to woman allegedly pulling gun, police say

ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

A 60-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for threatening people over a parking space last week at an H-E-B in Corpus Christi, according to police.

Rossie Dennis was arrested on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department's Facebook page, they were called to the H-E-B in the city's Annaville neighborhood on Nov. 24, where they were told Dennis had pointed a handgun at victims and made a threat to shoot them.

Officers said they were able to identify Dennis from video captured by one of the victims.

After her arrest Tuesday, Dennis was taken to the city detention center. Police stated her bond was set at $50,000.

