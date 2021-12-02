Broadway To Dim Lights For Stephen Sondheim

Broadway theaters will dim their lights for Stephen Sondheim on Wednesday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“It is impossible to measure Stephen Sondheim’s impact on the world of musical theatre,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in announcing the one-minute marquee light dimming, a Broadway tradition. “During a career that spanned nearly 65 years, he created music and lyrics that have become synonymous with Broadway – from Gypsy and West Side Story to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George , and too many more to name. It is hard to imagine Broadway without him, but we know his legacy will live on for many years to come, including in this season’s revival of Company opening December 9.”

The announcement was made today by the Committee of Theatre Owners.

The legendary Broadway composer died Nov. 26 at the age of 91.