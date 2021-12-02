ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Affleck on Renewing His Romance With J.Lo: ‘It's a Great Story'

By Gina Vivinetto
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Affleck understands why fans can't get enough of his rekindled romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez — after all, it's a "beautiful" love story. The "Tender Bar" star, 49, opened up — slightly — about the couple's renewed relationship during an interview with WSJ. Magazine. "I can say...

