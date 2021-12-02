ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Antonio Brown suspended for 'misrepresenting' vaccine status after being accused of using fake card

By Kelly McLaughlin,Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

  • Antonio Brown is among three players suspended for "misrepresenting" their vaccination status.
  • One NFL insider reports that Brown was found to have used a fake COVID vaccination card.
  • Brown's agent insists Brown is vaccinated, but he will not appeal the suspension.

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown for three games without pay for "misrepresenting" his COVID-19 vaccination status, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Rapoport said Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards is will also be suspended for three games without pay for violating the same NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocol.

Brown's former chef told the Tampa Bay Times in November that Brown had obtained a fake COVID-19 card over the summer before the Buccaneer's training camp started.

Rapoport on Thursday said that Brown did indeed have a fake vaccine card.

"In other words, Brown did, in fact, misrepresent his status as a vaccinated player, did, in fact, use a fake vaccination card," Rapoport said.

In a statement on November 18, the Buccaneers said they had checked all Buccaneers vaccine cards and found no "irregularities."

Before the season, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians had said the Buccaneers were 100% vaccinated.

At the time, Brown's lawyer said Brown had since been vaccinated.

On Thursday, Brown's lawyer released a statement saying Brown is vaccinated and supports vaccinations and chose not to challenge the NFL's determination. The statement said Brown would use the time off to heal an ankle injury — an injury for which he was expected to miss the next two games.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

