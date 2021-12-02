ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Australia shares to climb at open; NZ up

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise at the open on Friday as the market looks to recoup some of its losses after declining for four out of five sessions since the Omicron coronavirus variant made headlines a week ago.

The local share price index futures added 0.7%, a 44.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.15% lower on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.51% in early trade.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Australia is the drunkest country in the world, according to survey

It’s official: Australians are the heaviest drinkers on the planet. Organizers from the Global Drug Survey asked more than 32,000 people from 22 different countries to monitor their alcohol consumption in 2020 in order to obtain a snapshot of global drinking habits. Participants from Australia got drunk an average of...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
STOCKS
Reuters

As global costs soar, Japan's 'shrinkflation' gets harder to swallow

TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - It was a chocolate biscuit that turned Masayuki Iwasa, a self-professed penny-pincher with a sweet tooth, into one of Japan's most scrupulous chroniclers of "shrinkflation". Having sworn off his favourite Chocoliere tartlets for a decade after Bourbon Corp (2208.T) reduced the package size, the newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#Australian#Omicron#S P#Nz50
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs hold near recent lows amid Omicron uncertainty

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars drifted against the greenback on Tuesday, hovering around recent lows as markets assessed the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy. The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7143 at 0441 GMT, after hitting a three-month trough...
CHINA
Marietta Daily Journal

Australia to 'pause' border opening to vaccinated visa holders

SYDNEY — Australia announced that it would delay the reopening of its borders to vaccinated skilled workers, international students and other visa holders, which was set for Wednesday, due to the emerging coronavirus omicron variant. "The National Security Committee has taken the necessary and temporary decision to pause the next...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Reuters

Australia, NZ dollars hit three-month lows, upbeat data no help

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were pinned near three-month lows on Friday and heading for another week of hefty losses as a fresh bout of global risk aversion overshadowed economic strength at home. read more. Some pointed to a warning from British authorities that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia steps up efforts to boost gas supply

MELBOURNE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday outlined a plan to spur investment in new gas pipelines to beef up gas supply, despite the government's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the fight against climate change. The conservative government has been promoting the gas industry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs steady amid cautious tone in markets

SYDNEY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were little changed on Monday, hovering near recent lows after Friday's declines that were driven by concerns over demand for oil and other commodities amid a resurgence of pandemic curbs in Europe. The Aussie was trading at $0.7247 ,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bitcoin falls by a fifth, cryptos see $1 bln worth liquidated

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Bitcoin shed a fifth of its value on Saturday as a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns triggered nearly a billion dollars worth of selling across cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin was 12% down at 0920 GMT at $47,495. It fell as low as $41,967.5 during the session, taking...
STOCKS
Reuters

China property bond rejig is destined to fail

HONG KONG, Nov 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some people thrive on defaults and restructurings, but they’re rarely company bosses. Kaisa (1638.HK) founder and chairman Kwok Ying-shing may be an exception. The Chinese developer, which put its creditors through the wringer six years ago, is asking holders of $400 million in bonds due to be repaid next month to effectively wait another 18 months to help it avoid another restructuring. But they are being offered little reward and will take added risk. It’s hard to see how this deal will avoid the rougher option.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Goldman Sachs launches green finance group with Beijing think tank

BEIJING (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the International Finance Forum (IFF), a Beijing-headquartered think tank, launched a green finance working group on Saturday, the two said. The working group will facilitate dialogue on climate action among senior executives from global corporations and researchers from leading institutions, according to...
ECONOMY
Myhighplains.com

Australia, NZ split group games equally at Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and New Zealand will each stage 24 games in the group stage when the countries host the Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2023. FIFA released further details of the schedule Wednesday after previously announcing that Auckland will stage the opening match on July 20 and the final will be at the Olympic stadium in Sydney on Aug. 20.
FIFA
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy