Australia shares to climb at open; NZ up

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise at the open on Friday as the market looks to recoup some of its losses after declining for four out of five sessions since the Omicron coronavirus variant made headlines a week ago.

The local share price index futures added 0.7%, a 44.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) close. The benchmark closed 0.15% lower on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) rose 0.51% in early trade.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.