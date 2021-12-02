'It's a rough day for the city': Mayor confirms death of 'Mr. Burlington' Tom Walz

Remembered by many as "Mr. Burlington," Tom Walz died Wednesday.

Burlington Mayor Jon Billups confirmed Walz's death with The Hawk Eye.

"There's some heartbroken people," Billups said. "It's tough to wrap your head around it, actually. He was one of those guys you just thought he'd live forever. ... It's a rough day for the City of Burlington."

Walz worked for more than three decades as an officer for the Burlington Police Department, retiring in 2016.

Walz later took a job as a mail clerk for Burlington, retiring from that position a few months ago.

Walz also worked as a volunteer for numerous local organizations, including Burlington Steamboat Days and with the Burlington Bees.

"If you were an event that needed a volunteer, he was the first to show up and last to leave. He was everywhere," Billups said. "I've served with him on Steamboat Days for a long time, and he never had a loss of enthusiasm or a zeal for it.

"You know how some volunteers get burnt out? Tom didn't get burnt out. If you needed the shirt off his back, he lived that life. He would give you anything that you needed, if you needed it."

Walz's volunteer work earned him the nickname "Mr. Burlington," according to Billups.

"His real-life credo, or mantra, was, 'I really love Burlington,'" Billups said. "You'd ask him 'Tom, why do you do all this?' 'Cause I really love Burlington. I love the people who live here.' And so I called him 'Mr. Burlington' because, everywhere you went, there he was. Whether it was a helping hand or they had volunteers, he was there to support the event."

In a Facebook post Thursday, Billups announced that the Burlington city council has asked that all city flags be lowered in Walz's honor until he is laid to rest.

The Burlington Police Department issued the following statement from Major Jeff Klein on Thursday:

"It is with profound sadness, that the Burlington Police Department announces the passing of retired Burlington Police Officer, Tom Walz.

Tom Walz exemplified the epitome of what the Burlington Police Department aspires to offer its citizens. Tom' s selfless dedication, to the people that he served, was on display every day of his career. This dedication did not end after his service in uniform. Tom continued to brighten everyone's day by providing service to the City as its daily mail courier.

Away from the City, Tom was the pillar of dedication to volunteerism. His civic involvements were unrivaled and have set an example of what truly giving back to one's community should look like.

Tom began his career with the Burlington Police Department in 1980 and served with dedication and humility until his retirement in May of 2016.

There are no words to adequately express what Tom Walz meant to this Department and to this community. This is a loss that will be felt indefinitely.

We offer our condolences to all who knew and loved Tom. Arrangements are pending at Lunning Chapel."