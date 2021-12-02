ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ocean Plastic Is Creating New Communities of Life on the High Seas

Smithsonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal plants and animals have found a new way to survive in the open ocean—by colonizing plastic pollution. A new commentary published Dec. 2 in Nature Communications reports coastal species growing on trash hundreds of miles out to sea in the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, more commonly known as the “Great...

www.si.edu

