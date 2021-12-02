ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-minute joyride in military Humvee costs California man 3 years in prison, feds say

By Don Sweeney
The State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man accused of leading police on a wild four-minute chase in a stolen military Humvee will spend 34 months in prison, federal officials say. The 30-year-old Pomona resident stole the vehicle from a...

abc17news.com

California man gets prison for Bitcoin money laundering

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for operating an unlicensed business that exchanged at least $13 million in Bitcoin and cash. Federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Hugo Mejia of the city of Ontario structured his business to establish an anonymous conduit for money laundering of drug trafficking proceeds. Prosecutors say that Mejia exchanged Bitcoin for cash and vice versa from from May 2018 to September 2020. They say he charged commissions for the transactions. Mejia was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in July to operating an unlicensed money transmitting business and money laundering.
40 years after stealing historic rifle from museum, Pennsylvania man sold it, feds say

More than 40 years after authorities say a Pennsylvania man stole a historic rifle from a local museum, he sold it alongside other stolen artifacts. Thomas Gavin, 78, of Pottstown, pleaded guilty to “disposal of an object of cultural heritage stolen from a museum” in July 2021 after selling the American Revolution era rifle in 2018, according to a Nov. 23 news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. He has since been sentenced to one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. The first year will be served as home confinement.
Thousands of People Donate Over $1 Million for Man Who Was Exonerated After 43 Years in Prison

62-year-old Missouri man Kevin Strickland was exonerated this week after spending over 43 years in prison, and just days after his release he’s set to become a millionaire. As the New York Times reported earlier this week, Strickland was convicted in 1979 for the murders of 22-year-old Sherrie Black, 21-year-old Larry Ingram, and 20-year-old John Walker. He has long maintained he had no involvment in the the murders, and Judge James Welsh noted on Tuesday that he was convicted despite the lack of physical evidence. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years, but Welsh said that it is believed that another man committed the murders and highlighted that the only eyewitness wanted to recant her testimony in the case.
Man faces 15 years in prison for multiple charges

Shelby County, Ill. — One man was sentenced to fifteen years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Unlawful Participation of Methamphetamine Manufacture with Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Conviction, a Class X Felony. 42-year-old Nicholas V. Barfield was sentenced to a concurrent six-year prison term for...
Student arrested after joyride in stolen school bus, Oklahoma cops say

A student accused of hopping behind the wheel of a school bus and taking it on a joyride has been arrested, according to Oklahoma authorities. Police got a call Tuesday, Nov. 30, about a bus that was taken from the parking lot at Stillwater High School, FOX23 News reported. Witnesses recalled seeing the bus as it pulled away from the school.
Barnes County Woman Receives Four Year Prison Sentence

Barnes County Sheriff Office released the following information, December 2nd:. A Barnes Countywoman was sentenced to four years and six months to be served with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. According to court documents Gina Marie Aalgaard Kelly was found guilty on two counts of felony driving...
The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
