He's making a list and checking it twice. So the question becomes, have you been naughty or have you been nice?. The ladies at Keyhole Peepshow have been decidedly naughty, but they're still planning to nudge Santa into giving them what they want this Christmas. And these girls always get what they want. What they want the most this year, however, is for Casper to turn up for 'The Naughty List' burlesque show this Friday evening at The Bourgeois Pig.

CASPER, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO