ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Dozens of young kids got expired doses at COVID vaccine clinic, Maryland officials say

By Vandana Ravikumar
Rock Hill Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy children in Maryland were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Prince George’s County health department said. The vaccines were administered at the county’s Sports and Learning Complex on Nov. 26, the release said. There’s no risk to children who received an expired vaccine, the department...

www.heraldonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Makes You 14X More Likely to Die of COVID, Says CDC

Sometimes, it can feel like the coronavirus pandemic is waning, since we're all tired of hearing about it, and so much of the country is vaccinated. However, cases are going up and experts are predicting a "winter wave" and just yesterday, Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, reviewed some startling statistics about who is more vulnerable to a COVID infection, and who is most likely to die from contracting it. Read on for her guidance about this, and also about rising cases and how to stay safe over the holidays—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
arizonadailyindependent.com

Severe Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions Accumulate

Big Bird is advertising shots for tots, and many are facing unemployment just after Christmas because of shot mandates. So why wait?. The main reason for getting the shot is to lower your risk of dying, since it does not reliably prevent catching or transmitting COVID. The statistics are confusing—did a person die with or of COVID? But we can tell whether a person died. Are more people dying than usual?
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The effort to contain the coronavirus with vaccines is about to get harder

It has been the case since the beginning of the year that there is a segment of the public unwilling to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It is also the case that most of those who have not yet received a dose of the vaccine are Republicans, as data from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) has repeatedly made clear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Doses#Covid#The Health Department#Health Human Services
Sand Hills Express

Gottlieb says COVID-19 vaccines could be considered a “three-dose vaccine”

▶ Watch Video: Gottlieb says that COVID-19 vaccines could be considered a “three-dose vaccine”. Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday on “Face the Nation” that he thinks “at some point” Americans who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after three doses, although likely “not this year.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WMUR.com

As demand increases for boosters, some COVID-19 vaccine clinics in NH canceled

DURHAM, N.H. — An increasing demand for COVID-19 booster shots in New Hampshire is causing some clinics to cancel over logistical issues. The popularity of the state's mobile vaccine clinics has grown in recent weeks as COVID-19 cases climb. Friday's clinic at the Nashua Department of Health quickly hit capacity, and officials there said they could no longer accept walk-in appointments to meet the demand.
DURHAM, NH
WTOP

What if your kid gets the wrong COVID-19 vaccine dose?

After numerous incidents of children receiving the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine, parents are asking what to do if their own child is one of them. Experts are saying: Don’t worry, but be vigilant. Here’s what you need to know. In early November, about 110 children ages 5 to 11...
KIDS
WKRC

70 young children accidentally given expired Pfizer vaccine doses

LARGO, Md. (WJLA/WKRC) — 70 children in Maryland, ages 5-11, received an expired dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine due to a vaccine storage error at the Prince George's County Sports and Learning Complex, the county's health department said. The incident happened on Nov. 26, and health officials say there...
EDUCATION
Marietta Daily Journal

Mayo Clinic Q and A: Kids 5-11 and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have three girls, ages 6, 8, and 11. They have been attending school virtually for the past year and a half, and I have been limiting their encounters with friends and family due to COVID-19. Although I am vaccinated for COVID-19, I'm not still sure if my children should be. I'm worried about side effects and how effective the vaccine will be in young children. Do you have any advice?
MENTAL HEALTH
We Are Iowa

Mass vaccination clinic gave over 100 kids double doses of Pfizer vaccine, MercyOne says

DES MOINES, Iowa — More than 100 children received a double dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination clinic last weekend, MercyOne confirmed Wednesday. The Des Moines hospital says 107 kids received an incorrect dosage during the Nov. 20 clinic. The prescribed dose for a child under 12 years old is 10 micrograms. The kids affected received 20 micrograms.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy