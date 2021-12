ATLANTA — The suspect accused of shooting two DeKalb County investigators on Wednesday was wanted for trying to kill a tire shop employee, according to a warrant. That warrant for 38-year-old Edward Allen Gatling's arrest indicates law enforcement officials were trying to serve the document for charges related to a shooting that happened on Oct. 14, in which Gatling is accused of threatening — and eventually shooting — a tire shop employee after being displeased with car service.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO