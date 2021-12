The northbound and southbound lanes of the Tomball Tollway, the tolled portion of Hwy. 249, between Boudreaux Road and the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly throughout December, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority. The closures will occur from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. between Dec. 1-22 and Dec. 27-30. The closures are part of the ongoing project to add direct connectors between Hwy. 249 and Grand Parkway, which is expected to be completed in summer 2022,Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.

TOMBALL, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO