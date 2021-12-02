ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of young kids got expired doses at COVID vaccine clinic, Maryland officials say

By Vandana Ravikumar
The State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventy children in Maryland were given expired doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Prince George’s County health department said. The vaccines were administered at the county’s Sports and Learning Complex on Nov. 26, the release said. There’s no risk to children who received an expired vaccine, the department...

