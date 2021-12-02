ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

By Julia Fanzeres and Alex Longley
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Bad News is Good News for Oil Prices?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/bad-news-is-good-news-for-oil-prices. You {may|might} have noticed dropping gas prices near where you live, all around the world gas prices are dropping to unprecedented levels. Since the beginning of 2015 prices have dropped below $1 per gallon. The question is, how are these gas prices going to affect all of us?
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Oil Reserves#Quick Change#Bloomberg Television#White House#The Federal Reserve#Omicron#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Bank Of America Corp
OilPrice.com

Why This Oil Price Slump May Not Be Bad News For US Shale

Crude oil prices are plunging under the weight of the latest coronavirus variant news and a speculator-driven selloff. But this time, U.S. shale drillers seem to be quite immune to the trend. Their stocks are not plunging in unison with oil benchmarks. There is no panic in the shale patch. Thank discipline.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

OPEC, Russia Agree to Keep Boosting Oil Output, Jolting Prices

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, sticking to their long-term plan despite new worries over demand raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Recovers

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as OPEC announced that it was going to go ahead and continue the schedule of increase production that had been thought out previously. By adding 400,000 barrels per day, a lot of traders assume that the market would collapse. All things been equal, we did initially break down but as you can see, we have turned around to show signs of life again.
TRAFFIC
hoosieragtoday.com

High Fertilizer Costs to Extend into Spring Planting

A dramatic rise in fertilizer prices weighs heavily on U.S. crop farmers and input suppliers as they prepare for the 2022 planting season. Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers commonly used for corn production have skyrocketed to all-time highs in recent months. Fertilizer price increases are driven by nitrogen production challenges, tight...
AGRICULTURE
api.org

Four Things to Know About Crude Oil and Gasoline Prices

For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled more than 1%higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy