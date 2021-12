Kroger Co. reported strong sales for the latest quarter as consumers continued to opt for eating at home, but said higher supply-chain costs are squeezing its profit. The Cincinnati-based grocer said it has more inventory today than a year ago and that it incurred significant supply-chain costs to keep its shelves stocked. At the same time, most products are getting more expensive and the company said consumers are becoming price-sensitive.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO