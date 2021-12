Odds: Calgary (-120) Chicago (+100) O/U: 5.5. The Flames are finally home after spending two weeks on the road and they were two very successful weeks at that. The Flames had seven dates with the Eastern Conference and came home 4-1-2 with three shutouts under their belt. And if you want to go even further back, of Calgary’s last seven victories, six have been by way of the shutout. And they’re scoring like crazy as well. On that road trip the Flames scored a combined 18 goals in their four wins and only surrendered two. It’s absolutely ridiculous what this team is doing right now, especially in-between the pipes. The Flames goaltending tandem of Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar is the best in the NHL right now and their seven shutouts in 19 games is something no team has done since 1923.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO