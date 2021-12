It's been a full decade since Robert Griffin III dazzled the nation with the Baylor Bears en route to winning the 2011 Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Baylor football player to ever take home college football's most coveted individual honor. And as just several days remain until the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists are announced, the former college and NFL quarterback — now an on-air analyst for ESPN — is weighing in on a Heisman race that is perhaps as unpredictable as it's been in recent memory.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO